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Yusuf Pathan's Father-In-Law, 2 Others Arrested In Mumbai Road Rage Assault One Accused Absconding

Yusuf Pathan's Father-In-Law, 2 Others Arrested In Mumbai Road Rage Assault One Accused Absconding


2026-04-21 03:06:12
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The father-in-law of former cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan, along with his son and another relative, has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault in Mumbai's Byculla area. The incident reportedly occurred after a passing vehicle splashed water on one of the accused due to a pothole, triggering a violent confrontation with the driver and his family.

According to Mumbai Police, the accused were apprehended by Bhaykal police under multiple sections of the IPC, including charges related to causing hurt and assault. One individual remains absconding. The police informed the court that the suspects were clearly identified through CCTV footage and witness statements, and that weapons such as bamboo sticks and baseball bats were recovered during the investigation.

(This breaking story. Please check back for more updates)

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Live Mint

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