Yusuf Pathan's Father-In-Law, 2 Others Arrested In Mumbai Road Rage Assault One Accused Absconding
According to Mumbai Police, the accused were apprehended by Bhaykal police under multiple sections of the IPC, including charges related to causing hurt and assault. One individual remains absconding. The police informed the court that the suspects were clearly identified through CCTV footage and witness statements, and that weapons such as bamboo sticks and baseball bats were recovered during the investigation.
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