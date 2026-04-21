Qatar Announces Gradual Resumption Of Foreign Airline Operations

Dhaka: Qatar's Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) announcing the gradual resumption of foreign airline operations into the country through Hamad International Airport.

In an official statement, issued on April 20, the authority said the decision followed a thorough assessment of the situation, carried out in coordination with all relevant national entities, to ensure the highest levels of readiness and operational efficiency.

The QCAA affirmed that all flights and related operations will comply with internationally recognized safety and security standards, with necessary measures in place to protect passengers and aviation personnel.

The suspension of Qatari airspace was announced on March 1, a day after war broke out between the US/Israel and Iran on February 28. Qatar was among several Gulf nations targeted by Iranian strikes due to its close ties with Washington.

In early March, flag carrier Qatar Airways was permitted to operate a limited schedule through dedicated flight corridors established in coordination with the QCAA.

Later, on April 1, the airline published a revised schedule reflecting the progressive increase in flights to and from Doha. The carrier plans to serve more than 120 destinations across its global network by mid-May 2026.

The gradual reopening follows a ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, which has begun restoring confidence across the Gulf region. The QCAA emphasized that the safety and security of all individuals would remain its foremost priority.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines and US-Bangla Airlines operated regular scheduled services to Doha from Dhaka and Chattogram before the conflict broke out, and Qatar subsequently closed its airspace.

However, neither airline has issued any statement regarding the resumption of flights to the Qatari capital so far.

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