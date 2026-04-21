Southeast Asia Holds The Key To Unlocking Korean Impasse

MENAFN - Asia Times) While inter-Korean diplomacy stagnates despite Seoul's recent initiatives, Southeast Asian nations are stepping in to bridge the gap.

Vietnam, Indonesia and Laos are leveraging their long-standing relationswith Pyongyang to emerge as practical mediators. The shift is gaining momentum as the US-centricglobal order weakens and North Korea pivots closer to China and Russia.

Last October, To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, made a landmark visit to Pyongyang to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea. The first visit by a top Vietnamese leader in 18 years, it transcended mere socialist solidarity, opening a new diplomatic window amid a prolonged stalemate.

Through its“bamboo diplomacy” - firm at the roots but flexible in the branches - Vietnam has maximized its national interests amid the US-China rivalry. By visiting Seoul for economic talks just before heading to Pyongyang, To Lam has emerged as a rare mediator capable of engaging sincerely with both Koreas.

Laos and Indonesia are also working to deepen and restore ties with Pyongyang. Laos remains one of North Korea's closest regional allies, maintaining active high-level channels.

In October 2025, President Thongloun Sisoulith attended the 80th-anniversary celebrations of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, followed by a foreign ministers' meeting in November to strengthen cooperation in education, sports and tourism. As the 2024 ASEAN chair, Laos played a crucial role in ensuring North Korea was not marginalized in forums such as the ASEAN Regional Forum.