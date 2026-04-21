National Comics Competition Announced In Country

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, in collaboration with the House of Literature, has announced a national comics competition for young people aged 14 to 17, AzerNEWS reports.

The contest titled "My Hero" invites participants to submit original graphic stories in the Azerbaijani language. Entries must be emotionally engaging, demonstrate potential for animation, and span between 8 and 20 pages. Each submission should present a fresh, creative interpretation of a hero.

Students may participate individually or in teams of two, consisting of a scriptwriter and an illustrator.

The submission period will run from May 1 to September 1, 2026. Participants are required to send their work in PDF format, along with their full name and contact details, to the following e-mail: [email protected].

A panel of experts from the Culture Ministry and the House of Literature will evaluate the entries. Winners will receive prizes, and one selected work will be adapted into a short animated film.

This initiative is part of broader efforts to implement the Azerbaijan Cultural Concept-2040, encouraging young people to create cultural content in the format of comics or graphic novels.

By combining text and imagery, the competition aims to foster artistic thinking and visual literacy. The heroes envisioned through this modern medium are expected to strengthen the national spirit while conveying a dynamic and creative Azerbaijani identity to future generations.

The "My Hero" national comics competition offers participants a unique opportunity to creatively interpret the concept of a hero as they see it-in their lives, history, families, or imagination.

Submissions may depict historical figures, national icons, professionals such as teachers, doctors, parents, or volunteers, as well as fictional or fantastical characters embodying meaningful values. Above all, each story should reflect the author's personal perspective and creativity.