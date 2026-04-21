War Update: 174 Combat Clashes Over Past Day, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk, Huliaipole Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Ukrinform, in a summary of the situation as of 8:00 on April 21.

The enemy carried out one missile strike using two missiles and launched 78 airstrikes, dropping 239 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, Russian forces deployed 8,953 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,232 shelling attacks, including 101 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Russian forces carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Havrylivka, Malomykhailivka, Kolomiitsi, Pokrovske in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as near Tsvitkove, Vozdvyzhenka, Rybalske, Lisne, Rivne, Novoselivka, Charivne, Dolynka, Zelene, Zarichne, Malokaterynivka, and Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck 10 clusters of enemy personnel and equipment, as well as three Russian artillery systems.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out five airstrikes, dropping nine guided aerial bombs, and conducted 73 shelling attacks, two of them using MLRS. Three assault attempts were recorded.

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In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses five times near Vovchansk, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, and Vilcha.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces launched 17 attacks near Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Kivsharivka, and Novoosynove.

In th e Lyman sector, the enemy attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses four times, attacking toward Chervonyi Stav, Drobysheve, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian forces stopped two enemy attempts to advance near Yampil and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions once near Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces carried out 19 assaults near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Yablunivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Novopavlivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 30 Russian assault attempts near Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, and in the sectors of Bilytske, Shevchenko, Nove Shakhove, Kucheriv Yar, Vasylivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked five times toward Kalynivske, Oleksandrohrad, and Zlahoda.

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In the Huliaipole sector, there were 22 Russian attacks toward Dobropillia, Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Hirske, Myrne, Staroukrainka, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipilske, and near Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv sector, no active offensive actions were reported.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian forces carried out three unsuccessful assaults toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the formation of offensive Russian groups were detected.

As previously reported, total Russian combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, to April 21, 2026, amount to approximately 1,320,310 personnel.