Russian Forces Attack Power Facility In Chernihiv Region 54,000 Customers Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Chernihivoblenergo JSC reported this on Telegram.

“A power facility in the Nizhyn district has been damaged. 54,000 customers in the city of Nizhyn and the Nizhyn district are without power,” the message states.

Power company workers are working to restore power.

Explosions rock Sumy: Medical facility hit, four people injured

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 15, Russian troops attacked a power facility in the Nizhyn district. More than 5,000 customers were left without power.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service