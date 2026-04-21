Honeywell To Sell Its Productivity Solutions And Services Business

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Honeywell has agreed to sell its Productivity Solutions and Services (PSS) business to Brady Corporation, a global manufacturer of identification and protection solutions, in an all-cash deal valued at $1.4 billion, Trend reports via the company.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

The divestment follows Honeywell's strategic review launched in July 2025 of its PSS unit and Warehouse and Workflow Solutions (WWS) business, as part of a broader effort to simplify its portfolio. This restructuring is also aligned with the planned spin-off of its Aerospace business, expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026. Honeywell continues to evaluate strategic options for its WWS segment, which operates under the Intelligrated and Transnorm brands.

PSS, which is currently part of Honeywell's Industrial Automation division, generated approximately $1.1 billion in revenue in 2025. The business provides mobile computers, barcode scanners, and printing solutions for warehouse and logistics operations.

The deal follows a series of portfolio reshaping moves by Honeywell, including the 2024 divestiture of its Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) business and the October 2025 spin-off of its Advanced Materials unit into Solstice Advanced Materials.

It also comes alongside a broader acquisition strategy, with Honeywell announcing roughly $14 billion in acquisitions since 2023, including Compressor Controls Corporation, SCADAfence, Carrier Global's Access Solutions business, Civitanavi Systems, CAES Systems, Air Products' LNG business, Sundyne, Li-ion Tamer, and Johnson Matthey's Catalyst Technologies business.

Centerview Partners is acting as financial advisor to Honeywell, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Baker McKenzie, and Womble Bond Dickinson are serving as external legal counsel.