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Nettech India Expands Its Presence With New Training Centre In Borivali
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, April 2026: NetTech India has strengthened its presence in Mumbai, launching a new training centre in Borivali. With this expansion, the institute aims to make job-oriented IT and non-IT training more accessible to students and working professionals across the city.
Recognised for its practical approach to learning, NetTech India offers industry-focused programmes in Networking, cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Software Development, Data Science, and Corporate English. The opening of a new branch in Borivali shows the growing demand for skill-based education and career-ready training.
Most training institutes focus heavily on theory, but NetTech India emphasises hands-on learning, live projects, and real-world application of skills. This approach helps students become confident and prepares them for real workplace challenges.
Highlights of NetTech India's Training Approach:
Practical training with real-time projects and case studies
Courses aligned with current industry requirements
Focus on both technical and communication skills, including Corporate English
Placement support to help students start their careers
Experienced trainers with industry exposure
Now available at Borivali and existing centres
A NetTech India spokesperson added:
"Our goal is to make quality, job-oriented training accessible to more students across Mumbai. With our new centre in Borivali, we are bringing industry-relevant education closer to learners and helping them build successful careers."
About NetTech India
NetTech India is a leading training institute for IT and non-IT courses. It offers industry-focused training programmes in networking, cybersecurity, software development, data science, fashion design, and corporate communication. With a strong emphasis on practical learning and placement support, NetTech India helps students and professionals build successful careers in the IT industry.
For more information, reach out to NetTech India:
NetTech India
201, 2nd Floor, Goyal Shopping Centre, A Wing, Opp Borivali Railway Station, Platform No. 3, Mumbai-400092
Contact: 9167866186
Email: [email protected]
Visit:
Recognised for its practical approach to learning, NetTech India offers industry-focused programmes in Networking, cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Software Development, Data Science, and Corporate English. The opening of a new branch in Borivali shows the growing demand for skill-based education and career-ready training.
Most training institutes focus heavily on theory, but NetTech India emphasises hands-on learning, live projects, and real-world application of skills. This approach helps students become confident and prepares them for real workplace challenges.
Highlights of NetTech India's Training Approach:
Practical training with real-time projects and case studies
Courses aligned with current industry requirements
Focus on both technical and communication skills, including Corporate English
Placement support to help students start their careers
Experienced trainers with industry exposure
Now available at Borivali and existing centres
A NetTech India spokesperson added:
"Our goal is to make quality, job-oriented training accessible to more students across Mumbai. With our new centre in Borivali, we are bringing industry-relevant education closer to learners and helping them build successful careers."
About NetTech India
NetTech India is a leading training institute for IT and non-IT courses. It offers industry-focused training programmes in networking, cybersecurity, software development, data science, fashion design, and corporate communication. With a strong emphasis on practical learning and placement support, NetTech India helps students and professionals build successful careers in the IT industry.
For more information, reach out to NetTech India:
NetTech India
201, 2nd Floor, Goyal Shopping Centre, A Wing, Opp Borivali Railway Station, Platform No. 3, Mumbai-400092
Contact: 9167866186
Email: [email protected]
Visit:
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