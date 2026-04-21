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AI Astrology Emerges As A 'Private Support System' For Indians, Finds Imeuswe
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, April 21, 2026: iMeUsWe, India's first lineage-tech platform, today released findings from a pilot user behaviour study indicating growing adoption of AI-led astrology in India, with nearly 30% of consultations on the platform conducted through its AI astrologer chatbot.
The findings point to a clear behavioural shift, with users increasingly turning to AI not just for predictions, but for instant, private, and judgment-free guidance during moments of decision-making and emotional uncertainty.
During the pilot phase, relationship and marriage-related queries accounted for nearly 70% of all AI-led consultations, making emotional clarity the dominant use case on the platform, while career and finance-related concerns contributed around 20% of interactions. This indicates that while the interface of astrology is evolving, the underlying need for guidance around personal and life-stage decisions remains consistent.
Usage patterns further reinforce this shift. Engagement peaks during the afternoon hours between 1 PM and 3 PM, when users are likely seeking clarity around immediate decisions related to relationships, career, or personal concerns. A second surge in activity is observed between 9 PM and 11 PM, pointing to more emotionally driven interactions where users turn to the platform for reassurance, reflection, and guidance in private moments.
The study also highlights a strong gender skew, with women accounting for nearly 70% of AI astrology users on the platform, indicating higher adoption among users who value discretion, accessibility, and the ability to engage openly on personal topics. Geographically, the highest concentration of usage is observed across key urban and semi-urban markets, reflecting adoption patterns that align with digitally active and culturally rooted regions of the country.
In addition to frequency of use, the nature of engagement itself is evolving. Users are increasingly engaging in multi-message, exploratory conversations rather than one-off queries, suggesting deeper interaction and early signs of trust in AI-led guidance. This conversational behaviour reflects a shift from transactional usage toward more reflective and iterative engagement.
"These insights reflect a broader shift in how people are seeking support today. Users value the immediacy, privacy, and comfort that AI can offer, especially when it comes to deeply personal questions around relationships and life decisions," said Arvind Subbarao, Co-founder and CEO, iMeUsWe. He added that AI is not replacing traditional astrologers, but is emerging as a complementary layer that makes guidance more accessible and approachable, particularly for younger and digitally native users.
The findings also suggest that AI-led astrology is becoming part of a wider digital wellness ecosystem, where users increasingly seek on-demand, discreet, and emotionally safe avenues for guidance. In a country where astrology has long been embedded in cultural and social decision-making, this shift reflects how tradition is adapting to modern expectations of speed, privacy, and accessibility.
About iMeUsWe
iMeUsWe_Logo.jpg
iMeUsWe is India's first lineage-tech platform, which links the past with the future through family trees, communities, and astrology. Built to help people reconnect with their roots, the platform enables families to preserve stories, build family trees, discover shared heritage, and create a lasting sense of belonging across generations. What began as a personal journey to trace one family's history has grown into a global platform trusted by 300,000+ users across 171 countries. From rediscovering forgotten connections to safeguarding memories through photos, documents, and stories, families across the world come together here no matter where they live.
The findings point to a clear behavioural shift, with users increasingly turning to AI not just for predictions, but for instant, private, and judgment-free guidance during moments of decision-making and emotional uncertainty.
During the pilot phase, relationship and marriage-related queries accounted for nearly 70% of all AI-led consultations, making emotional clarity the dominant use case on the platform, while career and finance-related concerns contributed around 20% of interactions. This indicates that while the interface of astrology is evolving, the underlying need for guidance around personal and life-stage decisions remains consistent.
Usage patterns further reinforce this shift. Engagement peaks during the afternoon hours between 1 PM and 3 PM, when users are likely seeking clarity around immediate decisions related to relationships, career, or personal concerns. A second surge in activity is observed between 9 PM and 11 PM, pointing to more emotionally driven interactions where users turn to the platform for reassurance, reflection, and guidance in private moments.
The study also highlights a strong gender skew, with women accounting for nearly 70% of AI astrology users on the platform, indicating higher adoption among users who value discretion, accessibility, and the ability to engage openly on personal topics. Geographically, the highest concentration of usage is observed across key urban and semi-urban markets, reflecting adoption patterns that align with digitally active and culturally rooted regions of the country.
In addition to frequency of use, the nature of engagement itself is evolving. Users are increasingly engaging in multi-message, exploratory conversations rather than one-off queries, suggesting deeper interaction and early signs of trust in AI-led guidance. This conversational behaviour reflects a shift from transactional usage toward more reflective and iterative engagement.
"These insights reflect a broader shift in how people are seeking support today. Users value the immediacy, privacy, and comfort that AI can offer, especially when it comes to deeply personal questions around relationships and life decisions," said Arvind Subbarao, Co-founder and CEO, iMeUsWe. He added that AI is not replacing traditional astrologers, but is emerging as a complementary layer that makes guidance more accessible and approachable, particularly for younger and digitally native users.
The findings also suggest that AI-led astrology is becoming part of a wider digital wellness ecosystem, where users increasingly seek on-demand, discreet, and emotionally safe avenues for guidance. In a country where astrology has long been embedded in cultural and social decision-making, this shift reflects how tradition is adapting to modern expectations of speed, privacy, and accessibility.
About iMeUsWe
iMeUsWe_Logo.jpg
iMeUsWe is India's first lineage-tech platform, which links the past with the future through family trees, communities, and astrology. Built to help people reconnect with their roots, the platform enables families to preserve stories, build family trees, discover shared heritage, and create a lasting sense of belonging across generations. What began as a personal journey to trace one family's history has grown into a global platform trusted by 300,000+ users across 171 countries. From rediscovering forgotten connections to safeguarding memories through photos, documents, and stories, families across the world come together here no matter where they live.
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