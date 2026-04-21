Russia Intercepts 97 Ukrainian Drones Over Various Regions
Moscow: The Russian Ministry of Defense announced Tuesday that its air defense systems shot down 97 Ukrainian drones overnight over several regions.
The ministry said in a statement that Ukrainian forces targeted the regions of Astrakhan, Belgorod, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov, Samara, and Saratov, as well as areas over the Black Sea, with 97 drones.Read Also
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Since Feb. 24, 2022, Russia and Ukraine have been exchanging almost daily reports claiming advances or the repelling of attacks by the other side, without independent verification of these claims due to the ongoing fighting.
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