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India Refinery Fire Pushes Back PM Modi Inauguration Event
(MENAFN) A planned inauguration of a refinery in western India has been postponed after a fire broke out near the facility, according to an official statement issued by the government.
The incident occurred in the vicinity of the crude distillation unit at the refinery located in Balotra district in the state of Rajasthan. India’s Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said the situation developed shortly before the scheduled event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to formally inaugurate the project on Tuesday, but the ceremony was delayed following the fire, as stated by reports shared on X.
Officials confirmed that the blaze was brought under control and that no casualties had been reported. Authorities also said an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the incident and to implement corrective measures where necessary.
The ministry emphasized that safety procedures are being reviewed as part of the response to the event.
The incident occurred in the vicinity of the crude distillation unit at the refinery located in Balotra district in the state of Rajasthan. India’s Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said the situation developed shortly before the scheduled event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to formally inaugurate the project on Tuesday, but the ceremony was delayed following the fire, as stated by reports shared on X.
Officials confirmed that the blaze was brought under control and that no casualties had been reported. Authorities also said an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the incident and to implement corrective measures where necessary.
The ministry emphasized that safety procedures are being reviewed as part of the response to the event.
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