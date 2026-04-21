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U.S. Stocks End Monday Down
(MENAFN) U.S. equities retreated Monday as investors adopted a defensive posture, rattled by a fresh escalation in hostilities between Washington and Tehran over the weekend.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.01%, shedding 4.87 points to close at 49,442.56. The S&P 500 declined 0.24%, or 16.92 points, settling at 7,109.14, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.26%, or 64.09 points, to finish at 24,404.39 — snapping a 13-session winning streak in the process.
Market anxiety was further reflected in the Volatility Index (VIX), widely known as Wall Street's "fear index," which surged 7.95% to 18.87.
Sentiment across trading floors remained brittle as investors parsed the latest developments in the US-Iran conflict, with traders unwilling to fully brace for a worst-case outcome despite the unmistakable uptick in regional risk.
Energy markets told a sharper story. Oil prices spiked after U.S. President Donald Trump revealed Sunday that Washington had intercepted and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude surged 5.3% to settle at $86.95 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude climbed 5.2% to close at $95.05.
Trump said the seized vessel had been operating under U.S. Treasury sanctions owing to what he described as a history of illegal activity, adding that American forces had assumed full custody of the ship and were actively inspecting its cargo.
The president also escalated his verbal offensive against Tehran, threatening to target Iran's power plants and bridges should the country refuse to reach a deal with Washington — with the current ceasefire between the two sides set to expire later this week. Separately, Trump declared Monday that any agreement ultimately struck with Tehran would far surpass the terms of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
The selloff unfolded despite Wall Street entering the week from a position of strength. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq had notched record highs last week, buoyed by a ceasefire between Iran and Lebanon that briefly lifted investor confidence. That optimism evaporated, however, after vessel movements through the Strait of Hormuz were again curtailed over the weekend. Iranian state media alleged the U.S. had failed to honor its commitments, while Trump doubled down on the American naval blockade of the strait, insisting it would remain in force until Tehran capitulated to Washington's demands.
European Markets
European equities fared no better, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 declining 0.82% to close at 621.46 points.
Germany's DAX 40 dropped 1.15% to 24,417.80, Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.55% to 10,609.08, and France's CAC 40 lost 1.12% to 8,331.05. Italy's FTSE MIB slid 1.36% to 48,207.02, while Spain's IBEX 35 retreated 1.21% to 18,260.90.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.01%, shedding 4.87 points to close at 49,442.56. The S&P 500 declined 0.24%, or 16.92 points, settling at 7,109.14, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.26%, or 64.09 points, to finish at 24,404.39 — snapping a 13-session winning streak in the process.
Market anxiety was further reflected in the Volatility Index (VIX), widely known as Wall Street's "fear index," which surged 7.95% to 18.87.
Sentiment across trading floors remained brittle as investors parsed the latest developments in the US-Iran conflict, with traders unwilling to fully brace for a worst-case outcome despite the unmistakable uptick in regional risk.
Energy markets told a sharper story. Oil prices spiked after U.S. President Donald Trump revealed Sunday that Washington had intercepted and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude surged 5.3% to settle at $86.95 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude climbed 5.2% to close at $95.05.
Trump said the seized vessel had been operating under U.S. Treasury sanctions owing to what he described as a history of illegal activity, adding that American forces had assumed full custody of the ship and were actively inspecting its cargo.
The president also escalated his verbal offensive against Tehran, threatening to target Iran's power plants and bridges should the country refuse to reach a deal with Washington — with the current ceasefire between the two sides set to expire later this week. Separately, Trump declared Monday that any agreement ultimately struck with Tehran would far surpass the terms of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
The selloff unfolded despite Wall Street entering the week from a position of strength. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq had notched record highs last week, buoyed by a ceasefire between Iran and Lebanon that briefly lifted investor confidence. That optimism evaporated, however, after vessel movements through the Strait of Hormuz were again curtailed over the weekend. Iranian state media alleged the U.S. had failed to honor its commitments, while Trump doubled down on the American naval blockade of the strait, insisting it would remain in force until Tehran capitulated to Washington's demands.
European Markets
European equities fared no better, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 declining 0.82% to close at 621.46 points.
Germany's DAX 40 dropped 1.15% to 24,417.80, Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.55% to 10,609.08, and France's CAC 40 lost 1.12% to 8,331.05. Italy's FTSE MIB slid 1.36% to 48,207.02, while Spain's IBEX 35 retreated 1.21% to 18,260.90.
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