Grady Manual Therapy Ltd Champions Exercise Is Medicine To Deliver Professional Sports Health Care To Everyday Athletes In Hong Kong

HONG KONG, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grady Manual Therapy Ltd today highlighted its ongoing mission to provide professional-grade sports health care and emergency field support to non-occupational athletes. Established in 2024 and operated by a registered sports therapist, the center operates on the core philosophy that exercise is medicine, delivering comprehensive rehabilitation and preventive care to the local community.

The foundation of Grady Manual Therapy is built upon a transformative patient experience. In 2016, founder Geoff Lee was working as a physiotherapy assistant when he took over the home rehabilitation of a stroke patient who had been bedridden for four years. Through dedicated, structured routines that included standing and strengthening exercises, the patient eventually progressed to walking four meters with assistance. Witnessing this profound recovery cemented Lee's belief in the healing power of movement, inspiring him to return to his studies, earn his Bachelor of Sports Therapy, and dedicate his career to clinical rehabilitation.

Today, Grady Manual Therapy aims to demystify the field, emphasizing that sports therapy is not exclusively reserved for professional players. The center utilizes a holistic approach that combines manual techniques, such as sports massage and fascia blade therapy to break down scar tissue, with targeted corrective exercises. This approach helps clients resolve the root causes of their discomfort, correct their posture, and build muscle strength. Every treatment plan concludes with comprehensive health education, ensuring clients understand how to maintain their physical condition and prevent pain or injuries from recurring.

As the profession continues to grow, supported and monitored locally by the development of the Sports Therapist Association in Hong Kong, Lee maintains an active presence on the front lines of athletic care. He currently serves as the medical support lead for multiple local organizations, including 7-a-side and 5-a-side football teams and two volleyball teams, while also working as a part-time therapist for the Hong Kong China Rugby Union. Through these roles, he continuously advocates for structured movement and proper recovery protocols for everyday players.

For ongoing insights into injury prevention, recovery techniques, and professional sports health strategies, individuals are encouraged to follow Grady Manual Therapy on Facebook and Instagram. Non-occupational athletes and those seeking to overcome physical pain can learn more about available treatments or schedule a consultation by visiting the clinic's official website at .

About Grady Manual Therapy Ltd.

Established in 2024, Grady Manual Therapy LTD is a Hong Kong-based sports therapy center dedicated to serving non-occupational athletes and the general public. Operated by a registered sports therapist, the clinic integrates manual therapy techniques with corrective exercise and health education to treat injuries, enhance physical performance, and prevent future pain. The center's mission is rooted in the belief that exercise is medicine, providing everyday individuals with the same level of professional healthcare and on-field support expected in competitive sports.

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Grady Manual Therapy Ltd

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