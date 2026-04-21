MOOE ROBOT Debuts Next-Generation U.S.-Standard Autonomous Forklift F4pro At MODEX 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- MOOE ROBOT showcased its latest U.S.-standard autonomous forklift, the F4Pro, at MODEX 2026, held April 13–16 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The company's booth attracted strong interest from customers across North America and around the world, with many stopping to explore its solutions and discuss potential partnerships.

MODEX 2026 brought together more than 1,000 leading global suppliers, presenting the latest innovations in warehouse automation, material handling and supply chain management. The event drew over 50,000 industry professionals. MOOE ROBOT's participation not only demonstrated the strength of China's intelligent manufacturing, but also marked a key step in accelerating the company's global expansion.



Flagship Product Impresses with Advanced Capabilities

At the center of MOOE ROBOT's exhibit was the new F4Pro autonomous forklift, designed for horizontal pallet transport within warehouse environments. With a rated load capacity of 2 tons, the vehicle is tailored to meet the specific needs of the North American market, featuring three core advantages:

1、Optimized for U.S.-standard pallets to enable damage-free pallet handling

2、Advanced safety configuration, equipped with 360-degree 3D LiDAR for full-area protection

3、Integrated swarm intelligence system, enabling fleet management similar to Uber/Didi platforms, including automatic charging and intelligent task allocation

The F4Pro is powered by MOOE ROBOT's proprietary Mooe Swarm intelligent system, allowing rapid deployment-tasks can be set up within five minutes, with true plug-and-play functionality. Through flexible map creation and task“teaching,” users can achieve one-click automated transport, enabling a fully autonomous“goods-to-person” workflow.

Also on display was the R1 reach truck, designed for high-bay warehousing scenarios. The R1 can adapt to complex and dynamic environments, enabling fully automated storage and retrieval operations from ground level to elevated racking systems.



Three Strategic Pillars for North America

In 2026, MOOE ROBOT will focus on three key initiatives to deepen its presence in North America:

1、Strengthening service capabilities for existing large-scale customers

2、Establishing a manufacturing facility in the Americas

3、Building a comprehensive North American sales and after-sales service network

Global Expansion Gains Momentum

MOOE ROBOT has successfully expanded into international markets, achieving scalable deployments across Europe and serving leading enterprises such as X5 Group, Danone and Spirax Sarco. With continued growth in North American orders, overseas business now accounts for more than 50% of total revenue. The company has established a strong presence across Europe and the Americas, backed by extensive experience in international project delivery.

Through its participation at MODEX, MOOE ROBOT aims to bring its mature swarm intelligence technologies to global customers, helping overseas businesses address rising labor costs and improve operational efficiency.

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