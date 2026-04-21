Moderate 5.2 Magnitude Quake Jolts Parts Of Manipur, No Damage Reported

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, April 21 (IANS) A moderate earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale shook Manipur's Kamjong district and adjoining areas, as well as neighbouring Myanmar, on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Disaster Management authorities in Imphal confirmed that there were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property following the tremor.

According to data from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck at a depth of 62 km below the surface, affecting Kamjong and nearby regions.

Tremors were also felt in neighbouring Ukhrul district and state capital Imphal, and even in certain parts of Meghalaya, but no casualties or damage have been reported from these areas so far.

Tuesday's tremor marks the second earthquake in the mountainous northeastern region within less than a week.

Earlier, on April 16, a mild earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Mizoram's Mamit district and adjoining areas. That tremor occurred at a depth of 22 km, with no reported casualties or property damage.

On April 15, a mild quake measuring 2.1 on the Richter scale was recorded in Sikkim's Mamchi district and surrounding areas. The NCS reported that the tremor struck at a depth of 10 km below the surface, again without any loss of life or damage.

On the same day (April 15), another mild tremor measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale shook Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district and adjoining areas. This quake occurred at a shallow depth of 5 km, with no reports of casualties or damage.

An analysis of NCS data indicates that the Northeastern region has experienced more than one earthquake per week in each month, with most tremors ranging between magnitudes 3 and 4 on the Richter scale.

Earthquakes are relatively common in the mountainous northeast, which comprises eight states and lies within one of the world's most seismically active zones. Frequent tremors -- mostly mild to moderate -- in states such as Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya have raised concerns among authorities.

These recurring events continue to underscore the importance of adopting earthquake-resistant construction practices in both public and private infrastructure.