Total Voting Rights And Transaction In Own Shares
|Date of Purchase:
|Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased:
|Lowest Price Paid per Ordinary Share (GBP):
|Highest Price Paid per Ordinary Share (GBP):
|Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Ordinary Share (GBP):
|13 April 2026
|145,993
|1677.00 pence
|1708.00 pence
|1695.45 pence
|14 April 2026
|140,341
|1696.00 pence
|1732.00 pence
|1715.28 pence
|15 April 2026
|75,390
|1733.00 pence
|1758.00 pence
|1749.13 pence
|16 April 2026
|61,631
|1779.00 pence
|1788.00 pence
|1784.17 pence
|17 April 2026
|8,880
|1798.00 pence
|1820.00 pence
|1808.45 pence
The Ordinary Shares acquired will be held in Treasury and will, in due course, be cancelled in tranches on at least a bi-annual basis, and will not be used for any other purpose prior to cancellation.
Total Voting Rights
Following the settlement of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 294,373,624 Ordinary Shares in issue, of which 7,830,693 will be held in Treasury, and 3,951,459 Ordinary Non-Voting shares in issue.
The shares held in Treasury and the Ordinary Non-Voting shares do not carry voting rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 286,542,931. This figure of 286,542,931 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Schedule of Purchases
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the“ Market Abuse Regulation”), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by BofA on behalf of the Company as part of the programme is detailed on the attached:
ICG PLC Weekly Trade Fills
Terms not defined here shall have the meaning as set out in the Strategic Partnership Announcement.
Enquiries:
Chris Hunt, Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Media:
Fiona Laffan, Global Head of Corporate Affairs, ICG
+44(0)20 3545 1510
Attachment
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ICG PLC Weekly Trade Fills
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