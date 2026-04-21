Elis: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Occured From April 13 To April 17, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from April 13 to April 17, 2026 Puteaux, April 21, 2026 In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from April 13 to April 17, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025: Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/13/2026 FR0012435121 14,424 25.8780 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/13/2026 FR0012435121 74,109 25.8640 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/13/2026 FR0012435121 14,035 25.8674 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/13/2026 FR0012435121 96,214 25.8753 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/14/2026 FR0012435121 14,565 26.1887 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/14/2026 FR0012435121 75,793 26.1888 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/14/2026 FR0012435121 14,257 26.1889 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/14/2026 FR0012435121 98,823 26.1943 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/15/2026 FR0012435121 15,214 26.3062 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/15/2026 FR0012435121 74,699 26.3055 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/15/2026 FR0012435121 14,509 26.3065 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/15/2026 FR0012435121 98,528 26.3074 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/16/2026 FR0012435121 15,100 26.5795 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/16/2026 FR0012435121 74,441 26.5881 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/16/2026 FR0012435121 14,714 26.5822 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/16/2026 FR0012435121 98,683 26.5785 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/17/2026 FR0012435121 15,724 26.9298 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/17/2026 FR0012435121 76,165 26.9231 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/17/2026 FR0012435121 14,560 26.9255 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/17/2026 FR0012435121 99,083 26.9222 XPAR Total 1,013,640 26.3783



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - ...

Attachment

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from April 13 to April 17, 2026