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Elis: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Occured From April 13 To April 17, 2026


2026-04-21 02:16:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from April 13 to April 17, 2026

Puteaux, April 21, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from April 13 to April 17, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/13/2026 FR0012435121 14,424 25.8780 AQEU
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/13/2026 FR0012435121 74,109 25.8640 CCXE
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/13/2026 FR0012435121 14,035 25.8674 TQEX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/13/2026 FR0012435121 96,214 25.8753 XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/14/2026 FR0012435121 14,565 26.1887 AQEU
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/14/2026 FR0012435121 75,793 26.1888 CCXE
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/14/2026 FR0012435121 14,257 26.1889 TQEX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/14/2026 FR0012435121 98,823 26.1943 XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/15/2026 FR0012435121 15,214 26.3062 AQEU
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/15/2026 FR0012435121 74,699 26.3055 CCXE
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/15/2026 FR0012435121 14,509 26.3065 TQEX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/15/2026 FR0012435121 98,528 26.3074 XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/16/2026 FR0012435121 15,100 26.5795 AQEU
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/16/2026 FR0012435121 74,441 26.5881 CCXE
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/16/2026 FR0012435121 14,714 26.5822 TQEX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/16/2026 FR0012435121 98,683 26.5785 XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/17/2026 FR0012435121 15,724 26.9298 AQEU
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/17/2026 FR0012435121 76,165 26.9231 CCXE
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/17/2026 FR0012435121 14,560 26.9255 TQEX
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/17/2026 FR0012435121 99,083 26.9222 XPAR
Total 1,013,640 26.3783


The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - ...

Attachment

  • Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from April 13 to April 17, 2026

MENAFN21042026004107003653ID1111008705



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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