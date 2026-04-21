Genelia Deshmukh On Wearing A Bespoke Nauvari Saree: Little Piece Of My Roots

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh, who wore a bespoke Nauvari saree at the trailer launch of her upcoming historical action drama Raja Shivaji, said that the nine-yard-wonder is a little piece of her roots, something she carries with her wherever she goes.

Sharing a string of pictures of herself dressed elegantly in a soft pink Nauvari saree in Ahimsa silk fabric on the photo-posting application, Genelia said that the saree reminds her that strength can be gentle.

“Wore something that felt close to me - A Nauvari saree. A little piece of my roots, something I carry with me wherever I go. The Himroo weave and Ahimsa silk fabric makes it so mindful and so so special. And this soft pink... just reminds me that strength can be gentle, and grace can be so powerful,” she wrote as the caption.

The trailer of Raja Shivaji, directed by her husband Riteish Deshmukh, was unveiled on Monday, which showcases the journey of a young Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, his life, and his battles against the Mughals in his quest to establish swaraj. Riteish will be seen essaying the titular role, while Genelia plays his wife, Saibai.

This historical action drama is set for a worldwide multilingual release on May 1, 2026, bringing the enduring legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to audiences across the globe.

Monumental sets were erected and stood for over six months, crafted to reflect the scale, intensity, and grandeur of 16th-century Maharashtra.

It was during the filming of Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 that Genelia and Riteish started dating. The couple eventually got married in February 2012. According to Marathi marriage traditions, they had a Christian wedding in the church the next day.

The couple's first child, a son named Riaan, was born in November 2014. Their second son, Rahyl, was born in June 2016.