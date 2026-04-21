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EV & Mobility Global Webinar Series Goes Live Today In Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) High-impact opening session to spotlight why Saudi Arabia is emerging as one of the world's most resilient and investable EV markets
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 21 April 2026 – The wait is over. The highly anticipated EV & Mobility Global Webinar Series launches today with its opening session in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing together leading voices from electric mobility, charging infrastructure, logistics, energy, and strategic partnerships for a timely and compelling discussion on the future of the EV sector. Organized by MIE Events DMCC, this landmark regional webinar series will connect decision-makers, innovators, and industry stakeholders across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Morocco, creating a powerful platform for insight, collaboration, and investment dialogue in one of the fastest-evolving industries in the world. Today's Saudi Arabia session is themed: “Built to Last: Why Saudi Arabia's EV Industry Is Protected from Global Turmoil” At a time when global markets continue to face uncertainty, supply chain disruption, and shifting economic pressures, this session will explore why Saudi Arabia is uniquely positioned to build a durable, scalable, and future-ready EV ecosystem. The webinar agenda has been designed to deliver both strategic perspective and practical insight. The session opens with remarks from Zahoor Ahmed, Vice President – Strategy & Partnerships, MIE Group, setting the stage by contextualizing Saudi Arabia as a true “sovereign sanctuary” for EV manufacturing. This will be followed by Ali Naseem, Business Development Manager, Volvo | Petromin, who will present the macro view, highlighting the financial insulation created by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the ambitions of Vision 2030. A major focus of the event will be infrastructure certainty – a critical pillar of EV adoption. Industry leaders including Omar Mazharullah, Chief of Staff at EVIQ; Dr. Abdulaziz Saud Fakhouri, Sales & Marketing Director, Current Power L.L.C. for EV Chargers; Eng. Majed Ahmed Alaamri, Sales & Business Development Engineer, Alsharif X; Eng. Fadi AlShaikh, Regional Leader in e-Mobility; and Jeanne Laurence, eMobility Offer Manager, Schneider Electric, will discuss how Saudi Arabia is moving beyond pilot programs to build a national fast-charging network capable of scaling regardless of global rate pressures. The event will also examine the crucial role of logistics and trade connectivity. In a session focused on the operational bridge, Thomas Osswald, Chief Executive Officer, Bahar World Holding, and Anas Al Arid, Regional Manager, Rhenus Logistics Gulf DWC LLC, will explore how the Saudi Land Bridge Project can help bypass maritime risk and strengthen the movement of EV components across the region. Adding international depth to the program, Abdurrahman Yaşar, CMO, Veevex, and Franklin Amese, CEO, Digital Alor, will share broader market perspectives before the session moves into an interactive Q&A and closing remarks. KSA Webinar Agenda – Today, 21 April 2026
MIE Events DMCC
Website:
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 21 April 2026 – The wait is over. The highly anticipated EV & Mobility Global Webinar Series launches today with its opening session in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing together leading voices from electric mobility, charging infrastructure, logistics, energy, and strategic partnerships for a timely and compelling discussion on the future of the EV sector. Organized by MIE Events DMCC, this landmark regional webinar series will connect decision-makers, innovators, and industry stakeholders across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Morocco, creating a powerful platform for insight, collaboration, and investment dialogue in one of the fastest-evolving industries in the world. Today's Saudi Arabia session is themed: “Built to Last: Why Saudi Arabia's EV Industry Is Protected from Global Turmoil” At a time when global markets continue to face uncertainty, supply chain disruption, and shifting economic pressures, this session will explore why Saudi Arabia is uniquely positioned to build a durable, scalable, and future-ready EV ecosystem. The webinar agenda has been designed to deliver both strategic perspective and practical insight. The session opens with remarks from Zahoor Ahmed, Vice President – Strategy & Partnerships, MIE Group, setting the stage by contextualizing Saudi Arabia as a true “sovereign sanctuary” for EV manufacturing. This will be followed by Ali Naseem, Business Development Manager, Volvo | Petromin, who will present the macro view, highlighting the financial insulation created by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the ambitions of Vision 2030. A major focus of the event will be infrastructure certainty – a critical pillar of EV adoption. Industry leaders including Omar Mazharullah, Chief of Staff at EVIQ; Dr. Abdulaziz Saud Fakhouri, Sales & Marketing Director, Current Power L.L.C. for EV Chargers; Eng. Majed Ahmed Alaamri, Sales & Business Development Engineer, Alsharif X; Eng. Fadi AlShaikh, Regional Leader in e-Mobility; and Jeanne Laurence, eMobility Offer Manager, Schneider Electric, will discuss how Saudi Arabia is moving beyond pilot programs to build a national fast-charging network capable of scaling regardless of global rate pressures. The event will also examine the crucial role of logistics and trade connectivity. In a session focused on the operational bridge, Thomas Osswald, Chief Executive Officer, Bahar World Holding, and Anas Al Arid, Regional Manager, Rhenus Logistics Gulf DWC LLC, will explore how the Saudi Land Bridge Project can help bypass maritime risk and strengthen the movement of EV components across the region. Adding international depth to the program, Abdurrahman Yaşar, CMO, Veevex, and Franklin Amese, CEO, Digital Alor, will share broader market perspectives before the session moves into an interactive Q&A and closing remarks. KSA Webinar Agenda – Today, 21 April 2026
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11:00 AM – 11:05 AM - Opening Remarks
11:05 AM – 11:15 AM - The Macro View
11:15 AM – 11:40 AM - Infrastructure Certainty
11:40 AM – 11:50 AM - The Operational Bridge
11:50 AM – 12:05 PM - International Perspectives
12:05 PM – 12:15 PM - Interactive Q&A
12:15 PM – 12:20 PM - Closing Remarks
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UAE – 22 April 2026
Morocco – 23 April 2026
MIE Events DMCC
Website:
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