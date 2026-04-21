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EV & Mobility Global Webinar Series Goes Live Today In Saudi Arabia

EV & Mobility Global Webinar Series Goes Live Today In Saudi Arabia


2026-04-21 02:15:18
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) High-impact opening session to spotlight why Saudi Arabia is emerging as one of the world's most resilient and investable EV markets



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 21 April 2026 – The wait is over. The highly anticipated EV & Mobility Global Webinar Series launches today with its opening session in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing together leading voices from electric mobility, charging infrastructure, logistics, energy, and strategic partnerships for a timely and compelling discussion on the future of the EV sector.

Organized by MIE Events DMCC, this landmark regional webinar series will connect decision-makers, innovators, and industry stakeholders across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Morocco, creating a powerful platform for insight, collaboration, and investment dialogue in one of the fastest-evolving industries in the world.

Today's Saudi Arabia session is themed:

“Built to Last: Why Saudi Arabia's EV Industry Is Protected from Global Turmoil”

At a time when global markets continue to face uncertainty, supply chain disruption, and shifting economic pressures, this session will explore why Saudi Arabia is uniquely positioned to build a durable, scalable, and future-ready EV ecosystem.

The webinar agenda has been designed to deliver both strategic perspective and practical insight. The session opens with remarks from Zahoor Ahmed, Vice President – Strategy & Partnerships, MIE Group, setting the stage by contextualizing Saudi Arabia as a true “sovereign sanctuary” for EV manufacturing.

This will be followed by Ali Naseem, Business Development Manager, Volvo | Petromin, who will present the macro view, highlighting the financial insulation created by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the ambitions of Vision 2030.

A major focus of the event will be infrastructure certainty – a critical pillar of EV adoption. Industry leaders including Omar Mazharullah, Chief of Staff at EVIQ; Dr. Abdulaziz Saud Fakhouri, Sales & Marketing Director, Current Power L.L.C. for EV Chargers; Eng. Majed Ahmed Alaamri, Sales & Business Development Engineer, Alsharif X; Eng. Fadi AlShaikh, Regional Leader in e-Mobility; and Jeanne Laurence, eMobility Offer Manager, Schneider Electric, will discuss how Saudi Arabia is moving beyond pilot programs to build a national fast-charging network capable of scaling regardless of global rate pressures.

The event will also examine the crucial role of logistics and trade connectivity. In a session focused on the operational bridge, Thomas Osswald, Chief Executive Officer, Bahar World Holding, and Anas Al Arid, Regional Manager, Rhenus Logistics Gulf DWC LLC, will explore how the Saudi Land Bridge Project can help bypass maritime risk and strengthen the movement of EV components across the region.

Adding international depth to the program, Abdurrahman Yaşar, CMO, Veevex, and Franklin Amese, CEO, Digital Alor, will share broader market perspectives before the session moves into an interactive Q&A and closing remarks.

KSA Webinar Agenda – Today, 21 April 2026
    11:00 AM – 11:05 AM - Opening Remarks 11:05 AM – 11:15 AM - The Macro View 11:15 AM – 11:40 AM - Infrastructure Certainty 11:40 AM – 11:50 AM - The Operational Bridge 11:50 AM – 12:05 PM - International Perspectives 12:05 PM – 12:15 PM - Interactive Q&A 12:15 PM – 12:20 PM - Closing Remarks

With participation from leading names such as Volvo, Petromin, Bahar World Holding, and Schneider Electric, the webinar is expected to generate strong interest from investors, policymakers, fleet operators, energy players, mobility startups, and supply chain leaders alike.

This is more than a webinar. It is a strategic conversation about where the EV industry is heading next – and why Saudi Arabia is poised to lead with confidence, scale, and long-term vision.

Following today's Saudi Arabia session, the series will continue across the region:
    UAE – 22 April 2026 Morocco – 23 April 2026

As the global mobility transition accelerates, the EV & Mobility Global Webinar Series stands out as a must-attend platform for anyone looking to understand the forces shaping the next chapter of transport, energy, and industrial transformation.

Register now and be part of the movement driving the future of mobility.

Organized by:
MIE Events DMCC
Website:

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Mid-East Info

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