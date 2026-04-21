EV & Mobility Global Webinar Series Goes Live Today In Saudi Arabia

wait is over. The highly anticipatedlauncheswith its opening session in the, bringing together leading voices from electric mobility, charging infrastructure, logistics, energy, and strategic partnerships for a timely and compelling discussion on the future of the EV sector.

Organized by, this landmark regional webinar series will connect decision-makers, innovators, and industry stakeholders across, creating a powerful platform for insight, collaboration, and investment dialogue in one of the fastest-evolving industries in the world.

Today's Saudi Arabia session is themed:

At a time when global markets continue to face uncertainty, supply chain disruption, and shifting economic pressures, this session will explore why Saudi Arabia is uniquely positioned to build a durable, scalable, and future-ready EV ecosystem.

The webinar agenda has been designed to deliver both strategic perspective and practical insight. The session opens with remarks from, setting the stage by contextualizing Saudi Arabia as a truefor EV manufacturing.

This will be followed by, who will present, highlighting the financial insulation created by theand the ambitions of

A major focus of the event will be– a critical pillar of EV adoption. Industry leaders including; and, will discuss how Saudi Arabia is moving beyond pilot programs to build a national fast-charging network capable of scaling regardless of global rate pressures.

The event will also examine the crucial role of logistics and trade connectivity. In a session focused on, and, will explore how thecan help bypass maritime risk and strengthen the movement of EV components across the region.

Adding international depth to the program,, and, will share broader market perspectives before the session moves into anand closing remarks.

11:00 AM – 11:05 AM - Opening Remarks 11:05 AM – 11:15 AM - The Macro View 11:15 AM – 11:40 AM - Infrastructure Certainty 11:40 AM – 11:50 AM - The Operational Bridge 11:50 AM – 12:05 PM - International Perspectives 12:05 PM – 12:15 PM - Interactive Q&A 12:15 PM – 12:20 PM - Closing Remarks

With participation from leading names such as, and, the webinar is expected to generate strong interest from investors, policymakers, fleet operators, energy players, mobility startups, and supply chain leaders alike.

This is more than a webinar. It is a strategic conversation about where the EV industry is heading next – and why Saudi Arabia is poised to lead with confidence, scale, and long-term vision.

UAE – 22 April 2026 Morocco – 23 April 2026

Following today's Saudi Arabia session, the series will continue across the region:

As the global mobility transition accelerates, thestands out as a must-attend platform for anyone looking to understand the forces shaping the next chapter of transport, energy, and industrial transformation.