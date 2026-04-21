How To Deindex A Glassdoor Page From Google: Bhmarketer.Ai Launches Specialized Glassdoor Page Deindexing Service
|Factor
|DIY Deindexing
|BHMarketer Service
|Success Rate
|Under 10% on self-submitted removal requests
|85%+ on policy-violating Glassdoor pages
|Turnaround
|Weeks to months, often no response
|As fast as 48-72 hours on qualifying pages
|Method
|Single submission through Google's content removal tool
|Multi-channel: Google legal, DMCA, defamation escalation
|Cost
|Free, but HR and executive time = significant opportunity cost
|No deindex, no fee - pay only on results
|Compliance
|Risk of Streisand effect and public backlash
|100% Google and Glassdoor ToS compliant
|Expertise
|Generic - no understanding of Glassdoor's content policies
|Glassdoor deindexing specialists
Four Reasons Companies Choose BHMarketer for Glassdoor Page Deindexing
1. Fastest Turnaround in the Industry. Qualifying Glassdoor pages can be deindexed in as little as 48-72 hours via prioritized escalation channels.
2. 100% Ethical, Google-Compliant Methods. BHMarketer never uses black-hat SEO, never buys fake reviews, and never attempts to game Google's systems. Every deindexing is earned through legitimate policy-violation reporting and legal channels.
3. Glassdoor Deindexing Specialists. The team understands Glassdoor's content policies, employer branding dynamics, and the specific Google webmaster pathways that actually work for Glassdoor page deindexing.
4. No Deindex, No Fee. Companies pay only when a Glassdoor page is actually deindexed from Google search results. No upfront retainers, no monthly minimums.
Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is Glassdoor page deindexing?
Glassdoor page deindexing is the process of removing a company's Glassdoor profile from Google search results - not removing it from Glassdoor itself. The page still exists on Glassdoor, but no longer appears when candidates search for your company name on Google.
Is deindexing a Glassdoor page legal?
Yes, when done through legitimate Google webmaster channels and legal processes. Submitting a page for removal based on defamation, personal information violations, or DMCA grounds is explicitly permitted by Google's policies.
How long does Glassdoor page deindexing take?
Qualifying pages can be deindexed in as little as 48-72 hours. Complex cases involving legal escalation may take 2-3 weeks.
Will Glassdoor know we requested deindexing?
Google's deindexing process targets Google's search results directly, not Glassdoor's platform. Glassdoor is typically not notified of Google deindexing requests.
What if we can't prove defamation?
Defamation is only one of four pathways. BHMarketer assesses personal-information violations, DMCA claims, and Google webmaster-policy grounds during the free audit phase.
How is pricing structured?
Pricing is per-page and results-based. Companies pay only for Glassdoor pages successfully deindexed within the agreed timeframe.
About BHMarketer
BHMarketer is a specialist reputation-management firm serving businesses across the United States and internationally. Services include Glassdoor page deindexing, Yelp page deindexing, Airbnb review removal, Glassdoor review removal, and Google review removal. The team combines platform-policy mastery with legal expertise to deliver review removal, page deindexing, reputation recovery, and ongoing online-reputation management - all under a results-based pricing model.
Businesses can request a free audit to determine which of their negative reviews or listings qualify for removal or deindexing.
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