Alphabet Q1 2026 Earnings Preview

(MENAFN- DailyFX (IG)) When will Alphabet report its latest earnings? Alphabet reports first quarter (Q1) 2026 results on Wednesday, 29 April at 9.00pm BST after the United States (US) close. Company backdrop The debate has shifted from whether Alphabet is growing to whether it can grow fast enough to justify a capital expenditure (capex) commitment that is set to nearly double year on year. Street consensus sits at earnings per share (EPS) of $2.68 on revenue of $106.88 billion, with Refinitiv's Smart Estimate closely aligned at $2.63 EPS on $106.98 billion and a near-neutral predicted surprise of -1.65%. Notably, the Q1 2026 EPS forecast implies a -4.6% decline from last year's $2.81 actual, a quarter that itself delivered results 40% above Street expectations. The tight spread between consensus and the Smart Estimate sets a high bar for any surprise in either direction. Key financial metrics

Metric Q1 FY26 (est.) Q1 FY25 (act.) YoY Change EPS $2.68 $2.81 –4.6% Revenue $106.88B $90.2B +18.5% Gross Margin - 59.7% - Operating Margin - 33.9% - Net Margin - 38.3% - PE (LTM) 31.19× - - Mkt Cap $4.06T - -

​Key areas to watch

1. The capital expenditure reckoning

Alphabet has guided to $175 - $185 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2026 capex, nearly double the $91.4 billion spent in 2025, to expand AI infrastructure. That spend is demand-backed, supported by a large Cloud backlog of signed but undelivered contracts.

The risk is timing. Depreciation costs from new data centres are compounding, and some analysts are forecasting negative free cash flow in FY 2026. Management commentary on spending phasing and return visibility may ultimately move the stock more than the reported revenue line.

2. Cloud above 50% - and whether it holds

Google Cloud growth is expected to exceed 50% year-on-year (YoY), driven by enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and Gemini integration. The market needs confirmation that this pace is sustainable.

Even a modest slowdown could reignite concerns that capex is running ahead of revenue growth. Recent strategic moves, including a long-term supply agreement with Broadcom, an AI chip design collaboration with Cadence, and reported talks with Marvell Technology to co-develop custom inference-optimised chips, underscore the scale of Alphabet's infrastructure build-out. Growth above 50%, however, still needs to be confirmed.

3. Search: resilient or delayed

The persistent bear case is that AI alternatives will erode Google's core revenue engine. Search usage remains at record levels, and Gemini appears to be expanding the addressable market rather than cannibalising it.

The earnings call will need to deliver concrete metrics to support this narrative, particularly around AI Overview monetisation and query volumes. Qualitative reassurance alone is unlikely to satisfy a market that has been circling this risk for more than two years.

Analyst and client sentiment

The Google parent enters earnings week with the strongest analyst conviction of any mega-cap this cycle, with zero 'sell' ratings and a TipRanks Smart Score of 8 out of 10.

Alphabet TipRanks Smart Score Source: TipRanks Source: TipRanks

Based on 30 analysts, there are 25 'buy ' ratings, five 'hold' ratings and zero 'sell' ratings, delivering a strong buy consensus with no sell-side dissent across a $4 trillion market capitalisation company.



Google Cloud Next (22 - 24 April): takes place before earnings, with potential product announcements capable of moving the stock ahead of results

Broadcom TPU deal: long-term supply agreement deepens Alphabet's AI infrastructure commitment with a key strategic partner

Cadence collaboration: AI-driven chip design partnership signals Cloud's expansion into enterprise-grade tooling Depreciation wave: a growing analyst narrative, with the lag between data centre spending and revenue recognition likely to compress near-term margins even as Cloud revenue expands

IG client positioning Market buzz and headlinesPeer snapshot and valuation

Alphabet carries the weakest earnings growth in the peer group at -6.27%, yet trades at a premium to both Meta and Microsoft. Relatively low leverage, with debt to equity (D/E) of 12.29%, and a return on equity (ROE) of 35.70% provide valuation support. However, the negative earnings growth trajectory is what the Q1 result ultimately needs to arrest.

Company PE (LTM) EPS Growth ROE D/E Alphabet 31.19× –6.27% 35.70% 12.29% Microsoft 25.73× +17.84% 33.28% 25.69% Meta 23.21× +5.92% 37.26% 27.59% Amazon 34.64× +4.64% 22.29% 21.72% Netflix 42.61× +15.85% 42.76% 54.34% Apple 33.82× +17.77% 170.68% 102.63%

Alphabet's peer snapshotAlphabet technical analysis

Alphabet is trading near $336, below its 52-week high of $349 set in early February. The stock is up around 7.7% year to date, a performance that masks the more recent pullback.

A clean earnings result is likely required to reclaim $349 and open a path towards the $385 consensus target. On the downside, the $300 - $310 zone remains key support if results disappoint.

Why does this matter?

Of all the mega-cap AI plays, Alphabet enters this earnings season with the strongest balance sheet, the lowest leverage and the only credible in-house counter-narrative to AI disruption of its own core business.

The upcoming earnings report will reveal whether that structural advantage is priced in, or meaningfully questioned.

Alphabet daily candlestick chart Source: IG Source: IGImportant to know

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