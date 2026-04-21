FAO: Conflict In Middle East Adds Pressure On Agrifood Systems

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The 2026 conflict in the Middle East is adding further pressure on fragile agrifood systems and global supply chains, threatening the availability, accessibility, and affordability of food, the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) QU Dongyu told the 38th Session of the FAO Regional Conference for the Near East (NERC38).

The conference took place on Monday at the Organization's headquarters in Rome during a "critical moment" for the region, underscoring the need to recognize "the immense importance of maintaining trade flows, and of ensuring access to adequate food for all, particularly in import-dependent countries," Qu said in his opening statement.

The Director-General warned that the significant disruptions to food production, trade, and distribution systems currently being experienced across the region were further compounded by global implications, "including rising energy prices and disruptions in fertilizer markets, which are increasing production costs and affecting agricultural productivity both within the region and beyond."

FAO Director-General said he had informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the impact of the crisis would have "long-term consequences for agriculture."