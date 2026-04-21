Russian Strikes Hit Dnipropetrovsk Region Overnight, Four Injured
“Four people were injured. The enemy attacked two districts of the region nearly 10 times using drones, artillery, and an aerial bomb,” he said.
Hanzha specified that in the Nikopol district, strikes hit the town of Nikopol, as well as the Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove, and Marhanets communities. Two teenagers, aged 16 and 18, were injured and hospitalized in moderate condition.
In the Synelnykove district, the Dubovykivka, Mykolaivka, and Pokrovske communities came under attack. Two private houses were destroyed, and two more caught fire. Two men were injured: a 65-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition, while a 40-year-old man will receive outpatient treatment.Read also: Explosions rock Sumy: Medical facility hit, four people injured
As previously reported, on April 20, Russian forces carried out nearly 70 attacks across the Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih, and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region using drones, artillery, and an aerial bomb. Three people were killed and eight others injured.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
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