MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Guangyang Egg Industry Showcases Industrialized Egg Solutions at FHA Singapore 2026

April 21, 2026 1:37 AM EDT | Source: ZekarNews

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) -

Standardized Egg Products for Catering Excellence

At the exhibition, Guangyang Egg Industry featured three core product categories optimized for industrial consistency, designed to help catering and baking enterprises reduce operational costs while ensuring food quality stability:

Preserved Duck Eggs: Utilizing temperature-controlled pickling technology, Guangyang Egg Industry has eliminated the quality inconsistency common in traditional methods. The result is a stable protein texture and semi-solidified yolk, ideal for the standardized requirements of restaurant chains.







Preserved Duck Eggs

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Cooked Salted Duck Eggs: Leveraging automated cleaning and pickling systems, the brand ensures minimal salinity deviation. The vacuum-sealed packaging significantly extends shelf life, providing a ready-to-eat, easy-to-store protein source for the international market.







Cooked Salted Duck Eggs

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Salted Duck Egg Yolks: Tailored for the baking and prepared food industries, this series adheres to strict standards for "sandiness" and "oil yield." Customizable particle sizes are available to assist R&D teams in rapid product innovation and iteration.







Salted Duck Egg Yolks

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Supply Chain Resilience and Customization

To meet the international demand for supply chain stability, Guangyang Egg Industry demonstrated its full-industry-chain capabilities:

Massive Production Capacity: With a complete chain covering breeding, processing, and cold-chain logistics, Guangyang Egg Industry maintains an annual capacity of 100,000 tons, capable of fulfilling long-term, large-scale orders for global supermarkets and food factories. Flexible Specifications: Beyond retail packaging, the brand offers bulk salted egg yolks and semi-finished products, such as salted duck egg yolk paste, designed to integrate seamlessly into automated food production lines.

Global Standards and Compliance

Guangyang Egg Industry has pioneered a digital traceability system based on the Internet of Things (IoT), allowing every egg to be traced from the final product back to the specific breeding base.

Quality Excellence: The production process strictly adheres to global food safety management systems, holding certifications including BRC Global Standard for Food Safety, HACCP, HALAL, ISO 22000, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001. Market Access: Currently, Guangyang Egg Industry exports to dozens of countries and regions, including the EU, USA, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Macao. All products fully comply with the rigorous safety standards of Singapore and other major global markets.

About Guangyang Egg Industry

With over 30 years of expertise, Guangyang Egg Industry is dedicated to advancing the industrialization of traditional egg products through technological innovation. Through its standardized breeding bases and automated facilities, Guangyang Egg Industry provides safe and high-quality egg raw materials to a global clientele.

For more information or to schedule a meeting:

Contact: Peter Tel: +86-591-87279006 Email: ... Website: #/ Exhibition Info: Singapore Expo, Hall 4, Booth 4K1-09

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Source: ZekarNews