EU To Host Kabul Officials For Talks On Afghan Migrant Deportations

Diplomatic sources said the European Union plans to invite Taliban representatives to Brussels in the coming weeks for talks on the return of Afghan migrants.

Officials said no formal invitation has yet been sent, but preparations are underway for a visit expected before summer, with a Taliban delegation likely to include technical experts.

The discussions are expected to focus on deportation mechanisms, including flight logistics and conditions for returnees to Afghanistan.

European officials are reviewing data on flights and capacity at Kabul airport while also seeking assurances from Taliban authorities and the treatment of deported individuals.

The planned visit follows earlier trips by European officials to Afghanistan for preliminary talks on migration and coordination.

EU migration authorities have said engagement with Taliban is necessary to manage returns, despite the bloc not formally recognising their administration.

The EU aims to deport asylum seekers whose claims have been rejected, a policy that has raised concerns among human rights organisations.

Around 20 EU countries are exploring deportation options, particularly for individuals convicted of crimes. Countries including Germany and Austria have already carried out deportations, with Germany returning more than 100 Afghans since 2024 via charter flights coordinated through Qatar.

Afghanistan continues to face a severe economic and humanitarian crisis following the Taliban's return to power in 2021, with widespread poverty and limited access to basic services.

International agencies estimate that millions rely on humanitarian aid, while restrictions on women's education and employment have further strained the country's long-term development.

Neighbouring countries including Iran and Pakistan have increased deportations of Afghan migrants in recent months, adding pressure on an already fragile system inside Afghanistan.

Large numbers of returnees are arriving with limited resources, raising concerns about shelter, employment and reintegration capacity.

Analysts say the EU's move reflects growing migration pressures in Europe, but warn that forced returns could deepen instability inside Afghanistan if safeguards are not ensured.