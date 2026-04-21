Pahalgam Attack: Victim's Family Urges Govt To Prevent Future Terror

A Family's Pain and Plea

The family of the Pahalgam terror attack victim, the late Santosh Jagdale, remembered him on the eve of the first anniversary of the tragedy and urged the government to ensure such an incident does not happen in the future. Pragati Jagdale, wife of the late Santosh Jagdale, recalled the horrors of April 22, 2025, when Pakistan-backed terrorists entered a village of Pahalgam and killed 26 individuals. She hailed India's retaliatory action, Operation Sindoor, while urging the Centre to recruit more individuals in the Indian armed forces.

Pragati Jagdale told ANI, "A year has passed, but I am still stuck on the Pahalgam attack. I did not know that he was no more; I thought maybe he had passed out, but he will survive once we take him to the hospital... Our government understood our pain and carried out Operation Sindoor. I would like to urge the government to ensure that such things never happen again. After the incident, we had to go through a lot, but the government fulfilled all of their promises. The 26 families who were affected in the Pahalgam attack will never be able to get over it."

"I hope that they recruit more forces into the Indian army to ensure the safety of people in such places, which would also give employment to the unemployed youth of the country," she added.

Daughter Seeks Terrorism-Free India

Santosh Jagdale's daughter, Asavari Jagdale, said that the families of the terror attack victims will get justice when India becomes a terrorism-free country. "A year has passed since the Pahalgam Terror attack. It's a black day for us because we were very happy when we planned the trip. Even when we reached Pahalgam, we were clicking pictures, and then our lives changed completely in just one hour. A 25-year-old comes with an AK-47 and asks you about your religion. But this happened, and people were shot. Operation Sindoor was carried out, which targeted the terrorist at their base and completely dismantled them. I think we will get justice the day our country becomes terrorism-free," Asavari Jagdale said.

The Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor

On April 22, 2025, the nation was shocked as terror struck Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Pahalgam, known as a tourist spot with scenic beauty, was rendered in blood as Pakistan-backed terrorists entered a village and killed 26 people. In the cross-border communal attack in Pahalgam, the assailants questioned the victims about their religion before killing them.

As India mourned the deceased, what followed was decisive action by the Indian armed forces in the form of Operation Sindoor. Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). In Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, India successfully destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen facilities. Indian armed forces killed over 100 terrorists in action.

Pakistan responded with drone attacks and shelling. But inflicted by heavy damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO and a ceasefire was agreed on May 10. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)