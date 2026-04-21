Markets Soar Today: Sensex, Nifty Hit Highs As 10 Heavyweights Including Reliance, TCS Decline

The stock market rally to gain momentum as benchmark indices surge in trade. While Sensex and Nifty hit fresh highs, 10 heavyweight stocks including Reliance and TCS are trading in the red.

SBI Life Share: Wiped out by over 3%

SBI Life became the biggest headache in the first hour of trading. The share price dropped to ₹1,919.50, a sharp decline of -3.18%, with a volume of over 9 lakh shares.

HDFC Life Share: Red signal in the insurance sector

Just like SBI Life, HDFC Life also saw a fall. The stock is trading at ₹604.90, down by -0.80%. In the first hour, the insurance sector is acting as a brake on the market's rally.

Dr. Reddy's Share: Pharma's 'fever' breaks

Amidst the market's rally, investors in Dr. Reddy's faced disappointment. The stock fell -0.55% to ₹1,225.80. It has been seeing lower levels continuously since the market opened.

Jio Financial Share: Sluggish despite the storm

Short-selling seems to be dominating Jio Financial Services today. Despite a heavy volume of nearly 53 lakh shares, the stock is struggling at ₹235.98, with a drop of -0.49%.

Infosys Share: IT heavyweight gets knocked down

Infosys, which usually supports the Nifty, has become a burden today. It is down -0.48% at the ₹1,306.30 level. This profit-booking in the IT sector in the first hour has surprised traders.

Tech Mahindra Share: Selling at higher levels

Tech Mahindra's stock broke the psychological level of 1,500 and fell to 1,498.40. It continues to show weakness at -0.40% with 1.8 lakh shares traded.

UltraTech Cement Share: The cement 'king' slips

UltraTech Cement has been under pressure since this morning. The stock is trading at 11,882, down by -0.29%. The rally in the construction and infra sectors is not reflecting on this stock for now.

Reliance Industries Share: Market leader deserts the rally

The most surprising name is Reliance. It is not supporting the Nifty's journey past 24,500. The stock is trading at ₹1,361, down by -0.15%.

TCS Share: 'Panic' continues in the IT pack

The country's largest IT company, TCS, is also in the red. Trading at ₹2,576.00, the stock is down by -0.14%. Investors are bothered by TCS falling amidst the market's record high.

HCL Tech Share: The final blow on the losers' list

Another big fish from the IT sector, HCL Tech, is also under pressure. It joins the losers' list with a minor fall of -0.11% to ₹1,426.70.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational purposes only. The stock details mentioned here are based on nseindia updates as of 10 AM and can change at any time. Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult your financial advisor or a market expert before making any investment.