VP Radhakrishnan Meets Ladakh LG Extends Civil Services Day Greetings

VP meets Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Monday held a courtesy meeting with Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, at Uprashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. "Lt. Governor of Ladakh, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, called on Vice President Shri CP Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhavan today," the Vice President posted on X. It was their first meeting after VK Saxena was appointed as the LG of Ladakh after serving as the Delhi LG.

VP extends greetings on Civil Services Day

Earlier today, Vice President Radhakrishnan extended greetings to all civil servants on the occasion of Civil Services Day. He wrote on X, "On the occasion of Civil Services Day, I extend my warm greetings to all civil servants and convey my sincere appreciation for your dedication and exemplary service to the nation. As the enduring pillar of India's administrative framework, your efforts in strengthening governance and delivering public services are of immense significance."

"The theme for this year, 'Viksit Bharat: Citizen-Centric Governance and Development at the Last Mile', aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and underscores the Government's commitment to transparent, accountable, and citizen-centric governance, with a strong emphasis on last-mile delivery and inclusive development. Today, I also look forward to delivering the keynote address at the Civil Services Day celebrations at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Let us all celebrate the day and continue to work collectively towards building an inclusive and developed India," the X post read.

VP concludes Sri Lanka visit

The Vice President recently concluded his visit to Sri Lanka, exchange of key MoUs and extension of the OIC cards to include the fifth and sixth generation of Indian origin Tamils. VP Radhakrishan and the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Harini Amarasuriya, discussed the deep civilisational bonds between India and Sri Lanka and the vibrant people-to-people connections that keep these bonds alive.

He also interacted with leaders of the Indian Origin Tamil and Sri Lankan Tamil political parties, besides meeting the Leader of Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, in Colombo on April 19. (ANI)

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