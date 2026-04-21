On Last Day, Stalin Asks Voters To Support DMK Alliance To Protect TN's Rights, Culture, Growth

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Tuesday made a final appeal to voters as the high-voltage campaigning for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections comes to an end this evening, urging people to back the DMK-led alliance to secure the state's future.

With polling scheduled for April 23, the Election Commission has also enforced a ban on the publication of opinion polls during the silence period.

A total of 4,023 candidates are contesting across 234 constituencies, setting the stage for a tightly fought four-cornered contest involving the DMK, AIADMK, Naam Tamilar Katchi, and other parties.

Despite intense summer heat across the state, political activity has remained brisk, with leaders and candidates engaging in rallies, roadshows, and door-to-door campaigns to reach voters.

Stalin has led the DMK's campaign with an extensive statewide tour, canvassing support for party nominees and alliance partners.

As campaigning is drawing to a close, he released a video message on social media platform X, underlining his government's achievements and cautioning against forces that he said aim to derail Tamil Nadu's progress.

In the video, Stalin struck an emotional note, saying his bond with Tamil Nadu and its people is rooted in deep responsibility.

“When people call me more dangerous than my father, I see it as a reminder that I am a threat to those who wish to betray Tamil Nadu or obstruct its development,” he said.

Dismissing allegations that the DMK is anti-Hindu, Stalin accused the BJP of spreading false narratives for political gains.

He asserted that the DMK has consistently stood with minority communities and would continue to do so.

Highlighting his government's performance, Stalin said temple properties worth over ₹7,000 crore had been retrieved and that thousands of temples had been renovated under the DMK regime.

He added that the 'Dravidian model' of governance has delivered substantial welfare benefits and development outcomes.

Responding to criticism, the Chief Minister acknowledged that no administration is without shortcomings but maintained that Tamil Nadu fares better than many other states.

He assured that steps are being taken to address gaps and that improvements would soon be visible.

Calling the election crucial, Stalin urged voters to support the DMK alliance to safeguard the state's rights, culture, and development trajectory over the next five years.

-IANS

aal/rad