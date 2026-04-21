Delhi: May-June-Like Heatwave Strikes In Late April, Air Quality Remains 'Poor'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) The weather across the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) has taken a sharp and unexpected turn, bringing with it intense heatwave conditions more typical of May and June, even as April draws to a close. After experiencing relatively mild and pleasant weather in March, reminiscent of February's lingering chill, residents are now grappling with soaring temperatures and deteriorating air quality.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a continuous heatwave alert has been issued from April 21 to April 24. On April 21, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 23 degrees. The situation is expected to worsen over the next few days, with temperatures likely to rise further. The maximum temperature may touch 43 degrees Celsius on April 22 and 23, and similar conditions are expected to persist on April 24, with the minimum temperature hovering around 24 degrees.

The IMD has also warned that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail not just during the afternoon but well into the evening hours, highlighting the intensity of the current weather pattern. However, a slight change is expected towards the end of the week. On April 25 and 26, the maximum temperature may drop marginally to around 41 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could rise to 25 degrees. Skies are likely to remain partly cloudy during this period, although no specific weather warnings have been issued. Despite this, any relief from the heat is expected to be minimal.

Alongside the rising temperatures, air quality in the NCR continues to remain a significant concern. The Air Quality Index (AQI) across several areas of Delhi and its neighbouring regions has consistently stayed within the 'poor' category.

In Delhi, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 224, while Ashok Vihar reported 173. Bawana and Chandni Chowk registered AQI levels of 196 and 162, respectively. In Noida, the situation remains similarly concerning, with AQI levels of 197 in Sector-1, 171 in Sector-125, 147 in Sector-62, and 160 in Sector-116.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad's Loni area recorded an AQI of 301, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Other areas such as Vasundhara, Sanjay Nagar, and Indirapuram reported AQI levels of 195, 189, and 168, respectively.

The combination of extreme heat and poor air quality has created a challenging situation for residents, effectively subjecting them to a double burden of weather-related stress. Health experts have advised people to avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours, stay well-hydrated, and use protective masks to minimise exposure to polluted air.