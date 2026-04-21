Untitled Story

MENAFN - Live Mint) Oscar Wilde was an Irish poet, dramatist and novelist whose enduring fame rests on The Picture of Dorian Gray and his sparkling comedies, especially Lady Windermere's Fan and The Importance of Being Earnest.

Britannica says that he became known at Oxford for his wit and devotion to the Aesthetic movement, later established himself in London's artistic circles and came to be regarded as the personification of wit and sophistication despite the imprisonment that shattered his public career in the 1890s.

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“A cynic is a man who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing.”

- Oscar Wilde, Lady Windermere's Fan, Act III

In the play, Cecil Graham asks,“What is a cynic?” and Lord Darlington replies with the line above. Project Gutenberg's text of Lady Windermere's Fan preserves that exchange.

In business terms, Wilde warns against a narrow intelligence that can measure cost but cannot recognize worth. The price is easy to calculate: salary, margin, fee, valuation, billable hours, CPM, and CAC. Value is harder. It includes trust, judgment, taste, loyalty, reputation, creativity, and moral seriousness. A cynic, in Wilde's frame, is not simply sceptical; he is spiritually and intellectually flattened, able to count but unable to discern.

That is why the quote still bites. Leaders often mistake what is measurable for what is important. A company can know exactly what something costs and still misunderstand what makes it indispensable. The same is true of people: compensation, title and visible output are signals, but they are not the whole truth about capability or contribution. Wilde's line is really a critique of reductionism - the habit of translating every human or institutional question into a number and then pretending the number is the answer.

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This feels especially relevant in the current workplace, where organisations are under pressure to move faster without losing what Deloitte calls the“human edge.”

Deloitte's 2026 Global Human Capital Trends report says 7 in 10 business leaders see speed and nimbleness as their primary competitive strategy for the next three years, and frames the central challenge as choosing the“human advantage” while AI and workforce transformation accelerate.

That creates a real modern tension. The World Economic Forum (WEF) says employers expect 39% of workers' core skills to change by 2030, which means companies are being pushed to reassess what actually creates long-term value. In that environment, Wilde's quote becomes more than a literary jab: it is a leadership warning. The organizations that win will not be the ones that merely optimize what can be priced today, but the ones that recognize harder-to-measure assets such as adaptability, judgment, collaboration and trust before those qualities become obvious on a spreadsheet.

“Price is what you pay; value is what you get,” - Benjamin Graham, quoted by Warren Buffett in Berkshire Hathaway's 2008 shareholder letter.

This quote by Graham is the natural companion to Wilde. Investopedia writes that Buffett opened his 2008 Berkshire letter with this Graham line and explains the distinction clearly: price is whatever someone pays in the moment, while value is what an asset or business will actually produce over time.

Together, Wilde and Graham create a fuller leadership lesson. Wilde gives the moral and cultural critique: cynicism begins when numbers crowd out meaning. Graham supplies the operating principle: price and value are often different. One exposes a mindset problem; the other offers a decision-making framework. In business, that means the best leaders learn to see beyond sticker price, market fashion, and immediate optics to the deeper worth of people, systems, ideas, and institutions.

cost from value in every major decision by asking two questions:“What does this cost?” and“What is this worth if it works well over time?”your team for underpriced strengths such as judgment, calm under pressure, trustworthiness, or learning speed.at least one long-term value signal - retention, repeat business, craft quality, brand trust, or decision accuracy - alongside short-term financial metrics.cheap decisions that quietly destroy value, such as underinvesting in editing, training, documentation, or customer support.people for real contribution, not just visible activity or politically impressive metrics.your own leadership language and notice how often you speak only in terms of cost, efficiency, and output instead of meaning, quality, and trust.

These actions align with the broader pressure described by Deloitte and the WEF: as work changes faster, leaders need better judgment about which human capabilities and institutional strengths are worth protecting and building on.

Oscar Wilde's early life

Born on 16 October 1854 in Dublin, Ireland, in an Anglo-Irish intellectual family, Oscar Wilde emerged as one of the most popular and influential dramatists in London in the early 1890s.

The second of three children, Oscar Wilde received home education till the age of nine. A French nursemaid and a German governess taught him. In 1864, he joined Portora Royal School in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, where his brother Willie also studied.

At seventeen, Wilde left Portora with a royal scholarship to read classics at Trinity College Dublin (TCD), where he studied till 1871.

He married Constance Lloyd, daughter of Horace Lloyd, a wealthy Queen's Counsel (lawyer), in 1884 at the Anglican St James's Church, Paddington, in London. The couple had two children, Cyril Holland and Vyvyan Holland.

Oscar Wilde is best known for his Gothic novel The Picture of Dorian Gray, The Importance of Being Earnest and Other Plays, The Canterville Ghost, The Ballad of Reading Gaol and Other Poems, Nothing...Except My Genius, his epigrams, plays and other bedtime stories for children.

Oscar Wilde's famous quotes

“We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars,” -Lady Windermere's Fan, 1892

“Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much.”

“Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.”

“Education is an admirable thing, but it is well to remember from time to time that nothing that is worth knowing can be taught.”

“The public is wonderfully tolerant. It forgives everything except genius.”

“To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance,”- An Ideal Husband, 1895

“Life is far too important a thing ever to talk seriously about,” Lady Windermere's Fan, 1892

“Only dull people are brilliant at breakfast.”

“There is only one thing in the world worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about,” The Picture of Dorian Gray, 1890

“It is absurd to divide people into good and bad. People are either charming or tedious,” Lady Windermere's Fan, 1892

“Morality is simply the attitude we adopt towards people we personally dislike,” An Ideal Husband, 1895

“With freedom, books, flowers, and the moon, who could not be happy?”

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“Nowadays people know the price of everything and the value of nothing,” Oscar Wilde, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Wilde returned to this idea more than once because it names a permanent temptation of modern life. We are always in danger of becoming clever accountants of existence - efficient, informed and utterly unable to recognize what is precious. His real lesson is not anti-business at all. It is anti-shallowness. The strongest leaders are not the ones who can price everything fastest, but the ones who can still recognize value where the market has not yet learned to look.

Understanding the difference between price and value is crucial for effective leadership. Leaders must prioritize human qualities like trust and judgment over quantifiable metrics. In fast-paced environments, recognizing long-term value can drive sustainable success.

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