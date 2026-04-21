Iran War Is Turbocharging China's Africa Pivot

MENAFN - Asia Times) The global geoeconomic volatility wrought by the second Donald Trump US presidency and hostilities in the Middle East make the shift in China's Africa strategy even more important for China and for Africa.

China's Africa strategy started to shift in 2019, towards investment. It is anchored in Hunan Province.

The“Hunan Model” emerged because the“Angola Model” (building infrastructure and extracting resources) faced sustainability hurdles. Given the vulnerability of African countries to shocks, they often struggle to keep up with mounting debt repayments. The other factor was China's changing domestic needs.

Traditional trade partnerships and growth corridors were also under increasing contestation and subject to high trade barriers. Under these pressures, Beijing selected Hunan Province to become its“project implementation unit” for a new era of trade and development between China and Africa.

The model has become more important since formal approval of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Deep Cooperation Pilot Zone in early 2024 and the growth of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Exhibition since launch in 2019.

It seeks to deepen and bring greater balance to China-Africa trade and industrial integration. It is also at the heart of efforts to overcome the three main barriers to African development – shortages of capital, skilled labour and infrastructure – while offering China a secure and growing supply of resources.

Based on years of study of China-Africa trade relations, I argue that the tensions in the Middle East and the economic disruptions they have caused globally will speed up China's thrust towards renewables and the electrification of its economy. It will also accelerate its push for new markets. This has implications for Africa.

Hunan Province is central to green transportation and to construction, heavy industry and minerals processing. It is also central to China's economic relations with Africa.