Traitor Sentenced To 15 Years For Passing Ukrainian Defense Positions In Kharkiv Region To Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The agent was detained in Kharkiv in May 2025.

The investigation found that he had gathered intelligence for Russian airstrikes targeting fortifications and backup command posts of Ukrainian defenders.

To carry out the task, the man got a job as a laborer with a construction company building defensive lines near Kharkiv.

Posing as a contractor's worker, he marked the geolocations of fortified areas on Google Maps and photographed military facilities located there.

He also studied camouflage methods and the level of protection of defensive structures against various weapons.

The collected information was sent via a messenger app to his handler from the 9th Directorate of the Operational Information Department of the FSB's Fifth Service.

To maintain secrecy, the agent regularly deleted his correspondence.

However, the report notes that this did not prevent SBU cyber specialists from exposing and documenting the enemy's intelligence activities in advance. After securing the Defense Forces' locations, SBU officers detained the agent at his home while he was preparing a new report for the FSB.

According to the investigation, the agent was a local laborer who came to the attention of Russian operatives through Telegram channels advertising quick earnings.

It was also established that the man had called on Russian forces to carry out another strike on a local thermal power plant.

Russian agents detained in Dnipro and Odesa for arson and sabotage –

During searches of his residence, investigators seized a smartphone he used to coordinate his actions with his handler.

The court found him guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

As previously reported, another Russian agent who directed airstrikes on Chernivtsi and called for continued shelling across western Ukraine was also sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.