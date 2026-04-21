$50 Billion Question: Will Investors Deliver For Uzbekistan?

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 5th anniversary of the Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF), scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan's capital from June 16-19, 2026, is poised to exceed the expectations typically associated with a conventional business event.

For a landlocked nation like Uzbekistan, which is heavily reliant on transit routes, external capital serves not only as a financial resource but also as a vital means of overcoming geographical limitations. Through strategic investments, Tashkent is simultaneously addressing multiple structural challenges: mitigating logistical isolation, enhancing export capacities, and fostering the development of an interconnected economic framework.

Consequently, the investment agenda focuses primarily on sectors such as transport corridors, energy, and digital infrastructure. The goal extends beyond simply constructing roads or power plants to encompass the creation of a comprehensive, interconnected economy that is seamlessly integrated into both regional and global value chains.

The magnitude of these transformative efforts is underscored by the figures: by the end of 2025, foreign investment inflows reached a record $43.1 billion. Of this total, $30.5 billion was directly tied to agreements and contracts finalized during the forum itself. This underscores the TIIF's role not merely as a forum for dialogue but as a highly effective mechanism for attracting tangible capital investment.

For comparison, Kazakhstan attracted $14.9 billion in foreign direct investment during the first nine months of 2025. While this may suggest a competitive landscape, it is more of an indicator that Uzbekistan is emerging as one of Central Asia's most dynamic investment destinations.

However, the most significant shift lies not merely in the volume of investments but in their structural orientation. Capital is increasingly directed toward long-term sectors such as energy, industry, transport, urban development, and the digital economy. This trend signals a strategic repositioning, where investors are beginning to view Uzbekistan not as a transient opportunity but as a long-term platform for establishing a sustained economic presence.

Ali Malik, Senior Investment Specialist at the Asian Development Bank, highlighted several key factors driving international investment into Uzbekistan: regulatory stability, the availability of banking instruments for transactions, and risk mitigation mechanisms, such as partial credit guarantees and blended finance. These elements collectively reinforce the country's appeal to global investors.

In this context, external evaluations play a crucial role. According to Boston Consulting Group, Uzbekistan is currently positioned with a strategic "window of opportunity" over the next 5-10 years, which could serve as a pivotal period for accelerating its economic growth. The reforms that have already been implemented, including currency liberalization, tax simplification, and efforts to foster private sector development, are starting to produce cumulative effects that are likely to further strengthen the country's investment appeal.

The energy agenda deserves special attention, as it has become one of the main drivers of investor interest. Uzbekistan has set an ambitious target to increase the share of renewable energy in electricity generation to 54% by 2030. Solar and wind power plants with a combined capacity exceeding 4 GW are already operational, while the overall project pipeline surpasses 19 GW.

At the same time, the public-private partnership (PPP) market is taking shape. As of early 2025, PPP projects worth around $28 billion have been signed. For investors, this means clear rules of the game: standardized power purchase agreements (PPAs), long-term guarantees, and transparent return mechanisms.

Energy, however, is only part of a broader picture. Transport corridors linking Central Asia with China, the Middle East, and Europe are also developing активно. Uzbekistan is positioning itself as a transit hub, including through projects within the Trans-Caspian corridor and southern routes via Afghanistan.

Additional momentum comes from digitalization and urban development. Investments are flowing into data centers, fintech, e-commerce, and smart infrastructure, forming a new layer of the economy that is less dependent on raw materials.

The forum itself is evolving into a multi-level platform. In 2025, it brought together more than 3,000 participants from over 100 countries. In 2026, an even broader geography is expected, with business forums planned with the United States, South Korea, Turkey, and European countries, as well as an investment dialogue between China and SCO members.

At the same time, TIIF has moved beyond being a purely image-building event. Its effectiveness is measured not by the number of memorandums signed, but by how many projects reach implementation. In this sense, the forum has become an integral part of the country's investment policy.

The fifth forum takes place at a moment when several factors converge: ongoing reforms, improving sovereign ratings, discussions on launching an international financial center, and the introduction of new instruments such as alternative investment funds. This combination creates a rare window of opportunity for investors willing to engage in fast-growing markets.

The key question now is whether Uzbekistan can convert strong interest into a sustained inflow of capital and long-term projects, or whether some agreements will remain on paper.

If current momentum is maintained, Tashkent has the potential to establish itself not just as a regional investment platform but as one of the emerging economic centers of Eurasia. The answer will largely depend on the outcomes of TIIF-2026.