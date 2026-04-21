Harvard Students Explore China Through Kmind Consulting's New Strategic Product Model







(Mr. Xie holding the Strategic Product pyramid model)

CAMBRIDGE, MA - Kmind Consulting was invited to attend the 29th Harvard College China Forum for the fourth consecutive year. At the event, Noah Xie, President and CEO of Kmind Consulting, shared the Strategic Product model, which sparked enthusiastic discussions among Harvard business academics and students. Several participants noted that, compared with traditional Western strategy frameworks, Kmind Consulting's Strategic Product model offers a more innovative and practical approach for navigating the BANI world.

Mr. Xie presented MINISO's trendy toy, YOYO, as a core case study to illustrate the model's practical value. One of the fastest proprietary toys to surpass 100 million in sales, YOYO's rapid success reflects the impact of Kmind Consulting's strategic branding approach. In 2025, Kmind Consulting became MINISO's global strategic advisor and helped develop YOYO as a Strategic Product.

While Labubu has become a global phenomenon with sales exceeding 100 million, there is still no established formula for creating blockbuster toys at a global scale. MINISO, a retail giant, originally from China with more than 8,000 stores worldwide, ultimately chose Kmind Consulting because its Strategic Product model is grounded in deep insights into human behavior rather than relying solely on big data or industry trends. At its core, the model focuses on identifying customers' unmet and deeply rooted needs.





(Mr. Xie showcasing the YOYO surprise box at the venue)







(MINISO store in New York City, USA)

Addressing the common challenge many global companies face in the BANI world - namely, the disconnect between strategy and products, and the tension between rapid growth and sustainable competitive advantage - Kmind Consulting has developed a comprehensive methodology for translating customer cognition into actionable, strategic products. The approach is based on more than a decade of hands-on experience working with billion-dollar enterprises. It is designed to build durable advantages in both operational capability and customer cognition.

In his presentation, Noah explained that the Strategic Product model is built on the Value Triangle, guided by a Strategic Backbone, and organized around a Strategic Agenda. The Strategic Backbone acts as the core anchor for a company's long-term development, "defining the fundamental reason customers choose it over its competitors."





(Kmind's Strategic Product Pyramid model)

A fellow entrepreneur on stage commented, "Behind the framework of Kmind's Strategic Product model, I see a comprehensive system that integrates corporate vision and product strategies. This system will help businesses achieve more sustainable growth." Many students from Harvard also expressed interest in learning more about the Strategic Product model in the future, hoping to explore the strategic thinking and business insights emerging from China's economic development through Kmind Consulting's programs.