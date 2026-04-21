Soni Razdan Celebrates 'Ek Aur Saal, Slightly Less Baal' With Mahesh Bhatt

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actress Soni Razdan marked four decades of marital bliss with her husband-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt by channelling her inner poet. She penned a funny yet endearing poem saying“ek aur saal” and“slightly less baal”.

Soni took to Instagram, where she shared a picture posing with Bhatt. In the image, the parents of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt are seen twinning in black and flashing a smile as they pose for the camera.

“Ek aur saal Slightly less baal But hai na kamaal,” Soni wrote as the caption.

Soni and Mahesh's friends from the industry took to the comment section to wish the couple, who got married in 1986 and are parents to Shaheen Bhatt and Alia.

Shabana Azmi wrote:“Mubarak mubarak”.

Divya Sheth commented:“You're a poet and you know it. Many congs.”

Anup Soni penned:“Happy anniversary, many more years to come.”

“Happy Anniversary you two. Love, Love and more love,” wrote Archana Puran Singh.

Mahesh Bhatt made his debut as a director in 1974 at the age of 26 with the film Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain starring Kabir Bedi and Prema Narayan. He is known for films such as Daddy, Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Sir, Criminal, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Tamanna.

His latest directorial, Sadak 2, was released in 2020. A sequel to the 1991 film Sadak, it stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film marks Mahesh Bhatt's return as a director after 20 years.

Meanwhile, Soni made her acting debut in 36 Chowringhee Lane. She also played roles in films such as Mandi, Trikal, Khamosh, and Saaransh. She has also starred in OTT series including, The Verdict - State vs Nanavati, Out of Love, This Way Up, and Call My Agent: Bollywood. She was last seen in Songs of Paradise by Danish Renzu.