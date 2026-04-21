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Readybid Introduces Quantum-Inspired Optimization Engine For Advanced Hotel Sourcing Efficiency
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA, 20 April 2026: ReadyBid, a global provider of hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology, today announced the launch of its new Quantum-Inspired Optimization Engine, designed to enhance efficiency in hotel procurement through advanced computational modeling.
As corporate travel programs grow in scale and complexity, procurement teams must evaluate multiple variables simultaneously, including pricing structures, supplier availability, travel demand, and contract terms. Traditional methods of analysis may not always capture the full range of possible outcomes.
The new optimization engine applies advanced algorithms inspired by quantum computing principles to analyze large datasets and identify optimal sourcing strategies.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said advanced computation is redefining procurement capabilities.
“Hotel sourcing involves complex decision-making,” Friedmann said.“This engine helps organizations evaluate multiple possibilities and identify the most effective outcomes.”
Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, procurement teams can input various sourcing parameters and allow the system to generate optimized scenarios based on multiple constraints.
The engine analyzes hotel bidding data, supplier participation patterns, and pricing variables to provide recommendations that improve procurement efficiency.
ReadyBid's dashboards present these insights in a structured format, enabling procurement teams to review optimized sourcing strategies alongside real-time data.
For multinational enterprises, this capability supports better coordination across regions and improves decision-making in large-scale travel programs.
The engine also helps organizations identify trade-offs between cost, coverage, and supplier relationships, allowing for more balanced procurement strategies.
“Optimization drives better performance,” Friedmann added.“When organizations can analyze complex scenarios, they can make smarter decisions.”
ReadyBid expects advanced optimization technologies to play a growing role in corporate travel management as enterprises seek more sophisticated procurement solutions.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a global technology provider specializing in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing solutions for enterprise travel programs. The ReadyBid platform enables corporations and travel management companies to streamline hotel procurement, manage hotel bidding events, standardize hotel RFP templates, and improve transparency across global business travel management operations.
Learn more at or contact [email protected].
As corporate travel programs grow in scale and complexity, procurement teams must evaluate multiple variables simultaneously, including pricing structures, supplier availability, travel demand, and contract terms. Traditional methods of analysis may not always capture the full range of possible outcomes.
The new optimization engine applies advanced algorithms inspired by quantum computing principles to analyze large datasets and identify optimal sourcing strategies.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said advanced computation is redefining procurement capabilities.
“Hotel sourcing involves complex decision-making,” Friedmann said.“This engine helps organizations evaluate multiple possibilities and identify the most effective outcomes.”
Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, procurement teams can input various sourcing parameters and allow the system to generate optimized scenarios based on multiple constraints.
The engine analyzes hotel bidding data, supplier participation patterns, and pricing variables to provide recommendations that improve procurement efficiency.
ReadyBid's dashboards present these insights in a structured format, enabling procurement teams to review optimized sourcing strategies alongside real-time data.
For multinational enterprises, this capability supports better coordination across regions and improves decision-making in large-scale travel programs.
The engine also helps organizations identify trade-offs between cost, coverage, and supplier relationships, allowing for more balanced procurement strategies.
“Optimization drives better performance,” Friedmann added.“When organizations can analyze complex scenarios, they can make smarter decisions.”
ReadyBid expects advanced optimization technologies to play a growing role in corporate travel management as enterprises seek more sophisticated procurement solutions.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a global technology provider specializing in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing solutions for enterprise travel programs. The ReadyBid platform enables corporations and travel management companies to streamline hotel procurement, manage hotel bidding events, standardize hotel RFP templates, and improve transparency across global business travel management operations.
Learn more at or contact [email protected].
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