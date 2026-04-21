403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Adgcraft Hosts Workshop In Collaboration With The Physicare On Posture Correction And Prevention
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 20, 2026 - Adgcraft, one of the most trusted PR agencies in India, hosted an insightful session under its #adgcrafttalks series. The session was led by Dr. Anil Sharma, Founder of The Physicare Physiotherapy and Fitness Clinic. He is a Preventive Physiotherapy Coach, Consultant Physiotherapist, author, educator, and workshop facilitator with over 31 years of experience. He has treated more than 50,000 patients, including complex cases such as over 500 post-joint replacements and more than 200 cases of paralysis, and has also treated the former President of India, Late Shri Dr. R. Venkataraman, and his daughter. With 'exercise at workplace' as his core USP, Dr. Sharma is on a mission to impact over 100,000 individuals by enabling preventive care in everyday work life, helping professionals stay healthier and more active at workplaces.”
The session focused on workplace and preventive health, where Dr Anil delivered an engaging and practical set of techniques on maintaining correct posture during working hours. He also brought deep expertise and real-world insights, highlighting how everyday habits such as prolonged sitting, screen usage, and lack of movement can silently impact posture, energy levels, and productivity. Through interactive demonstrations, the team learned simple ergonomics, stretches, and exercises that can be easily incorporated into daily work routines to prevent issues like cervical spondylitis, neck pain, and spinal discomfort.
Commenting on the session, Mr. Abhinay Kumar Singh, Founder and Managing Director, Adgcraft, said,“This session brought attention to the small, often overlooked habits that turn into health challenges, ultimately impacting both personal and professional performance. The core objective behind organizing this session was to build greater self-awareness within the Adgcraft team regarding their physical well-being. At Adgcraft, we have always prioritized the health and productivity of our people. I sincerely thank Dr. Anil Sharma for taking the time to simplify such critical concerns and for making the session engaging, fun, and practical. Initiatives like this allow us to learn directly from experts and reinforce our commitment to continuous improvement.”
Adding to this, Dr. Anil Sharma, Founder of The PhysicareConsultant and Preventive Physiotherapist, said,“It was great interacting with such an enthusiastic team. The aim of this session was not just to highlight common posture-related issues but to ensure that individuals consciously adopt preventive practices in their daily lives. Today, we are witnessing a growing number of teenagers and young professionals facing posture-related concerns, making awareness and consistent action extremely important. It was encouraging to see the active participation from the Adgcraft team throughout the session, and I am confident that they will incorporate these learnings into their routines, which will lead to a healthier and more productive work environment.”
The #adgcrafttalks series is part of Adgcraft's commitment to creating a culture of continuous learning and personal growth. By creating opportunities for employees to connect directly with industry experts, the series enables the team to stay updated on the latest trends and best practices in communication, PR, and personal development. With each session, employees gain not only theoretical insights but also actionable strategies they can implement in their daily roles.
About Adgcraft
Established in 2021 in Noida by Abhinay Kumar Singh, Adgcraft has quickly emerged as one of India's most trusted PR agencies. With offices in Noida, Lucknow, Mumbai, and now Bengaluru, Adgcraft has partnered with more than 200 brands across industries. The agency offers a comprehensive suite of PR services, including media relations, content development, personal branding, corporate reputation management, crisis communication, public affairs, and investor relations, supported by its strong expertise in national and global markets.
The session focused on workplace and preventive health, where Dr Anil delivered an engaging and practical set of techniques on maintaining correct posture during working hours. He also brought deep expertise and real-world insights, highlighting how everyday habits such as prolonged sitting, screen usage, and lack of movement can silently impact posture, energy levels, and productivity. Through interactive demonstrations, the team learned simple ergonomics, stretches, and exercises that can be easily incorporated into daily work routines to prevent issues like cervical spondylitis, neck pain, and spinal discomfort.
Commenting on the session, Mr. Abhinay Kumar Singh, Founder and Managing Director, Adgcraft, said,“This session brought attention to the small, often overlooked habits that turn into health challenges, ultimately impacting both personal and professional performance. The core objective behind organizing this session was to build greater self-awareness within the Adgcraft team regarding their physical well-being. At Adgcraft, we have always prioritized the health and productivity of our people. I sincerely thank Dr. Anil Sharma for taking the time to simplify such critical concerns and for making the session engaging, fun, and practical. Initiatives like this allow us to learn directly from experts and reinforce our commitment to continuous improvement.”
Adding to this, Dr. Anil Sharma, Founder of The PhysicareConsultant and Preventive Physiotherapist, said,“It was great interacting with such an enthusiastic team. The aim of this session was not just to highlight common posture-related issues but to ensure that individuals consciously adopt preventive practices in their daily lives. Today, we are witnessing a growing number of teenagers and young professionals facing posture-related concerns, making awareness and consistent action extremely important. It was encouraging to see the active participation from the Adgcraft team throughout the session, and I am confident that they will incorporate these learnings into their routines, which will lead to a healthier and more productive work environment.”
The #adgcrafttalks series is part of Adgcraft's commitment to creating a culture of continuous learning and personal growth. By creating opportunities for employees to connect directly with industry experts, the series enables the team to stay updated on the latest trends and best practices in communication, PR, and personal development. With each session, employees gain not only theoretical insights but also actionable strategies they can implement in their daily roles.
About Adgcraft
Established in 2021 in Noida by Abhinay Kumar Singh, Adgcraft has quickly emerged as one of India's most trusted PR agencies. With offices in Noida, Lucknow, Mumbai, and now Bengaluru, Adgcraft has partnered with more than 200 brands across industries. The agency offers a comprehensive suite of PR services, including media relations, content development, personal branding, corporate reputation management, crisis communication, public affairs, and investor relations, supported by its strong expertise in national and global markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment