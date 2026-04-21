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Explosions Rock Sumy: Medical Facility Hit, Four People Injured

Explosions Rock Sumy: Medical Facility Hit, Four People Injured


2026-04-21 12:03:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy continues to attack our city. A series of explosions was heard. More than five strikes were recorded in a residential area of the Zarichnyi district. Windows in apartment buildings have been blown out, and cars are on fire,” the statement reads.

A hit to the roof of one of the healthcare facilities was also recorded.

Head of the Sumy City Military Administration Serhii Kryvosheenko provided additional details about the attack.

“As a result of the nighttime enemy attack on Sumy, four people were preliminarily reported injured, including a 17-year-old minor. The teenager and two men have been hospitalized, while another person was treated at the scene,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Read also: Ukraine dismisses 'encirclement' claims: Russian troops held far from Sumy

As previously reported by Ukrinform, 254 people were evacuated from border areas of the Sumy region over the past week.

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UkrinForm

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