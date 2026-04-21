MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor Releases 2025 Year-End Market Analysis on Las Vegas Real Estate Trends

April 20, 2026 11:46 PM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor has published its 2025 year-end market analysis, providing an overview of residential real estate activity in Las Vegas based on data from Las Vegas REALTORS®.

The report, titled "Las Vegas real estate at a turning point: The 2025 housing market in review and what to expect in 2026," examines November and December 2025 market data across single-family homes, condominiums, and townhomes. It includes key metrics such as sale prices, listing prices, inventory levels, and days on market.

According to the report, the Las Vegas market recorded changes in pricing trends and transaction activity during the final months of 2025. The analysis is based on publicly available housing data and is intended to provide a structured overview of recent market performance.







Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor Releases 2025 Year-End Market Analysis on Las Vegas Real Estate Trends

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"Yes, 2025 was a slower year for sales - but I'd encourage buyers and sellers alike to look at what the data is actually telling us heading into 2026," said Leslie Hoke, Owner of Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor.

The publication presents compiled data and observations from recent market activity and is designed as a resource for individuals seeking to understand housing trends in the Las Vegas area. Additional context, charts, and detailed analysis are available within the full report.

The report is available exclusively on the Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor website.

About Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor

Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor is a real estate service provider based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The organization focuses on residential property transactions and market reporting, supporting buyers, sellers, and investors with data-driven insights into the local housing market.

Contact Info:

Name: Leslie Hoke

Email: ...

Organization: Las Vegas Homes By Leslie - RE/MAX United Realtor

Address: 6153 S Rainbow Blvd Bldg 1, Las Vegas, NV 89118

Phone: 702-321-1763

Website:

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Source: Plentisoft