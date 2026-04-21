MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Chery Automobile to Host "Joyful Wuhu-Chery Group Night" OMODA Global Music Festival on April 28 The Evolution of "Music + Partners": A Journey of Connection

April 20, 2026 11:51 PM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

Wuhu, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. announced that it will host the "Joyful Wuhu·Chery Group Night" OMODA Global Music Festival on April 28, as part of the 2026 Chery International Business Summit.

The event will serve as a platform to engage international partners and present the company's approach to global collaboration through cultural and technology-driven activities. The festival follows previous editions held in 2024 and 2025, which brought together partners for cross-cultural exchange and business engagement.

The 2026 event will take place in Wuhu, a city known for its regional cultural heritage. The program will incorporate elements of local culture alongside international performances, providing attendees with a setting for interaction and networking.

According to the company, the festival will include a combination of music performances, interactive sessions, and technology demonstrations. These activities are intended to support communication among partners and provide insights into the company's ongoing development initiatives.

Chery also plans to present selected applications of its technology during the event, including robotics demonstrations from its AiMOGA Robotics division. These demonstrations are expected to highlight current developments in automation and intelligent systems.

The "Joyful Wuhu·Chery Group Night" OMODA Global Music Festival will be held on April 28, 2026, as the closing event of the 2026 Chery International Business Summit. The summit is expected to host international partners, distributors, and industry representatives.

About Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1997, Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. is a China-based automotive manufacturer engaged in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles and related technologies. The company operates in multiple international markets and focuses on advancements in intelligent mobility and new energy solutions.

Contact Information:

Name: Kara Wang

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Organization: Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.

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Source: Plentisoft