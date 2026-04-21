China's Drone-Laid Mines Aim To Trap US In A Taiwan War

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's minelaying drones point to a new way of enforcing a Taiwan blockade, using stealthy, autonomous systems to disrupt maritime access and deny entry to contested waters.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported this month that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) could deploy minelaying drones in a Taiwan conflict, targeting waters around Japan's Ryukyu Islands and the Philippines, based on an analysis published in the Chinese military magazine Shipborne Weapons.

The report outlines how the PLA would use AJX002 extra-large unmanned underwater vehicles (XLUUVs) for“offensive minelaying” missions aimed at key maritime corridors, ports and shipping lanes along the First Island Chain to disrupt supply routes from potential interveners such as the US and Japan.

Rather than mining Taiwan's immediate vicinity, the strategy emphasizes isolating the island by cutting off external access through coordinated operations involving missiles, aircraft, submarines and carrier strike groups.

The AJX002, unveiled in Beijing in September 2025, can carry up to 20 naval mines per mission and has an estimated range of up to 1,000 nautical miles, operating autonomously with stealth and networked coordination for optimized deployment.

The objective would be to trap adversary vessels in port or deny entry to blockade zones, severing supply lines and inflicting economic pressure as part of a broader effort to isolate Taiwan.

This points to a strategy focused less on sealing Taiwan itself than on controlling the external arteries that sustain it.

In a Taiwan blockade, offensive mining functions as a layered force multiplier within China's gray zone and anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) strategy, shaping access, escalation dynamics and intervention decisions.

Bonny Lin and other writers note in an August 2024 Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) report that China could combine covert minelaying with overt signaling, such as live-fire exercises and missile overflights in a blockade scenario.

In implementing such tactics, Lin and others describe a“joint blockade campaign” involving PLA Navy (PLAN) surface action groups positioned around Taiwan, alongside China Coast Guard (CCG) and Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) vessels that enforce the blockade by“interdicting noncompliant ships” under a law-enforcement framing.