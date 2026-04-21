May Our Civil Servants Continue To Serve With Excellence, Compassion And Innovation: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to all civil servants on Civil Services Day and wished that they would continue to serve the nation with excellence, compassion and innovation, upholding the highest standards of duty.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "Greetings to all civil servants on Civil Services Day. This is an occasion to further strengthen the resolve to work towards good governance and nation building."

"From the grassroots to policy-making, the efforts of civil servants touch countless lives and contribute to India's progress. May our civil servants continue to serve with excellence, compassion and innovation, upholding the highest standards of duty," he said.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings to civil servants on Civil Services Day and praised their commitment to strengthening governance and building a more equitable and progressive nation.

In a statement, the President said, "Warm greetings to all civil servants on Civil Services Day. Your commitment continues to strengthen responsive governance and reinforce public institutions. From the formulation of innovative, future-oriented and citizen-centric policies, to their effective implementation on the ground, your work significantly impacts the quality of life of millions."

"As Bharat advances with renewed aspirations, your integrity and empathy will be instrumental in bridging gaps, fostering inclusivity, and strengthening trust between the State and its citizens. May you continue to uphold the highest standards of public service and contribute meaningfully to the building of a more equitable and progressive nation," she added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended warm wishes to the civil servants on the occasion, and said, "On Civil Services Day, greetings to our civil servants. Their dedication to implementing policies, strengthening governance, and serving citizens with integrity plays a vital role in nation-building. May this occasion further fortify their commitment to contribute to the nation."

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, also took to social media to wish civil servants on Civil Services Day.

In a post on X, Gadkari said, "On this Civil Services Day, we salute the dedication, integrity, and tireless service of our civil service professionals who shape the nation's progress. Your commitment to governance and public welfare inspires trust and drives change. Thank you for being the backbone of a stronger, more resilient India."

Observed annually on April 21, National Civil Services Day is a day of tribute to the tireless efforts of civil servants in India. This day serves as a reminder of their dedication and commitment to the country's governance and progress.

The day also highlights the vital role of bureaucracy in ensuring that the administrative machinery runs smoothly, thus making significant contributions to national growth.

The Government of India began celebrating National Civil Services Day in 2006 in New Delhi at Vigyan Bhawan. It was on this date, back in 1947, that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister, addressed the newly-appointed officers of the Indian Civil Services and dubbed them the“Steel Frame of India."