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The Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) continues to raise the bar for regional aviation. As of the first quarter of 2026, Costa Rica's primary air terminal has once again been recognized as the best in Central America, solidifying its position among the elite of the global airport industry.

This recognition is no coincidence. According to the latest reports from the World Airport Awards, SJO stands out not only for its infrastructure but also for the warmth and efficiency of its customer service-a key differentiator that international travelers have rated with the highest scores in the region.

The airport's performance this year has been outstanding across several categories:

Regional Leadership: Ranked number one in Central America and the Caribbean.

Departure Efficiency: Awarded by the Airports Council International (ACI) as one of the best for departure processes and passenger flow.

Passenger Experience: A top performer in the category of airports handling between 5 and 15 million passengers annually.

The success of the terminal, managed by AERIS, is the result of a comprehensive modernization strategy that includes:

1. Digital Transformation: The massive implementation of self-service kiosks and biometric systems has drastically reduced wait times.

2. Local Identity: The design and service reflect the “Pura Vida” essence, ensuring that the tourist experience begins and ends with an authentic connection to the country.

3. Sustainability and Capacity: The expansion of waiting lounges and optimized baggage logistics allow the terminal to handle record passenger volumes without compromising comfort.

This new achievement reinforces Costa Rica's competitiveness as a top-tier tourist destination, ensuring that the country's gateway meets the high demands of the modern traveler.

The post Juan Santamaría Airport Crowned Best Airport in Central America for 2026 appeared first on The Costa Rica News.