MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post AI Set to Unlock Up to $150 Billion for the Energy and Utilities Sector appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The energy and utilities sector is standing on the brink of an unprecedented financial revolution. According to recent industry analyses, the strategic implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to unlock up to $150 billion in operating value and savings by late 2026.

This economic impact stems from AI's ability to solve long-standing industry challenges, ranging from the intermittency of renewable energy sources to the management of aging grid infrastructures.

The unlocking of this capital is concentrated within three fundamental pillars of digital transformation:

Predictive Maintenance: By analyzing real-time data, companies can predict failures in transformers and turbines before they occur. This significantly reduces emergency repair costs and extends the lifespan of physical assets.

Grid Optimization (Smart Grids): AI allows for balancing supply and demand with surgical precision. It integrates renewable sources like solar and wind more efficiently, drastically reducing energy waste.

Customer Service & Demand Management: Using intelligent assistants and personalized consumption models allows companies to lower internal operating costs while offering more competitive rates to end-users.

Despite the enormous financial potential, experts point out that success depends heavily on data quality and cybersecurity. To unlock that $150 billion, organizations must migrate from legacy systems to cloud platforms capable of processing complex algorithms without compromising the security of critical national infrastructure.

AI is no longer just an innovation option; it has become a financial necessity to ensure the energy sector remains sustainable and profitable over the next decade.

The post AI Set to Unlock Up to $150 Billion for the Energy and Utilities Sector appeared first on The Costa Rica News.