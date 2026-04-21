DMK Counters Centre's 'Intimidation', Confident Of Poll Victory: Kanimozhi

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday said that the party has successfully navigated through the Centre's attempts to "create confusion" through issues like Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and "intimidation" ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. She remained confident that DMK would secure a victory in the polls and Chief Minister MK Stalin would return to power.

"In Tamil Nadu, unnecessary intimidation, such as raids, is being carried out against many people. Beyond that, there have been efforts to create confusion in various matters, including issues like SIR. However, the DMK has acted proactively and has successfully countered these attempts," she said. "Certainly, we will form the government. I firmly believe that the DMK alliance will secure victory," she added.

Stalin Campaigns, Slams Centre on Delimitation

Meanwhile, Stalin held a morning walk campaign in Chennai's Kannagi Nagar, drawing large crowds of supporters and local residents on the last day of election campaigning. During the outreach programme, people gathered in large numbers to meet, interact with the Chief Minister, and express their support.

Earlier, MK Stalin hit out at the Centre over the proposed delimitation exercise, calling it an attempt to "punish" progressive states like Tamil Nadu. In a video message posted on X, Stalin framed the issue as one that threatens the state's growth model, linking it to population control and industrial success.

The remarks come days after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in Parliament, effectively stalling the delimitation-linked reforms. Tamil Nadu is set to vote in a single phase on April 23, with the ruling DMK-led alliance facing off against the NDA led by AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Taking a direct swipe at the Centre, Stalin said, "Last week, the delimitation bill introduced by the BJP-led Union Government appeared to be an attempt to punish us, a state that has controlled population growth and is among the best-performing in industrial development. As soon as this bill was introduced, I was the first to oppose it and lead protests, including burning copies of the bill. The fire we lit has reduced that bill to ashes."

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with results scheduled to be announced on May 4. (ANI)

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