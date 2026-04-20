Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) Idenburg Met Testing Shows High Gold Recoveries

MENAFN - ABN Newswire) METALLURGICAL TESTWORK DEMONSTRATES HIGH GOLD RECOVERIES AT SUABrisbane, April 21, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Far East Gold Limited (ASX:FEG ) (FEGDF:OTCMKTS ) announced that the Company has received preliminary metallurgical test results from composite samples of drill core prepared from FEG drill holes completed at the Sua prospect at Idenburg. The test work was completed at PT Geoservices metallurgical testing facilities in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia under the supervision of Mining One Consultants. The results confirm gold recoveries reported by PT Iriana Mutiara Idenburg (IMI) from preliminary test work completed in Penjom, Malaysia in 2007 and indicates that industry standard gravity and leach processing techniques have the potential to deliver high gold recovery, subject to further metallurgical test work.KEY RESULTS:The metallurgical test results are preliminary in nature and are based on limited composite samples.Further metallurgical test work will be required as the resource is further defined to confirm processing routes, recoveries and reagent consumption assumptions.- Three composite samples were tested. A low-grade (LG) sample with 1.1 g/t Au, a high-grade (HG) sample with 39.8 g/t Au, and an average grade (AG) sample with 3.7 g/t Au which is the average grade of the inferred JORC 2012 Sua resource as estimated by SMGC. Refer to ASX announcement of 16 December 2024. See Appendix 2*.- The metallurgical test results indicate high gold recovery for all sample types and across all test conditions, with total recovery achieving approximately 95%. The results indicate low grades of silver (Ag) and copper (Cu) consistent with the 2024 resource estimate and minimal impact on gold extraction and reagent consumption. The results also indicate low grades of arsenic (As) and other deleterious elements, subject to further test work.- Diagnostic leach test results indicate that gold in the AG, HG and LG samples is predominantly present as free cyanidable gold, with 94-96% of the gold readily amenable to cyanidation for the samples tested. This supports a conventional Carbon-in-Leach (CIL) process flowsheet.- Bench-scale Knelson Gravity Recoverable Gold (GRG) recoveries exceeded 50% for the HG and LG samples tested. Bench-scale Knelson concentrators can have a higher comparative mass pull relative to a processing plant, hence this method of assessing GRG may overstate the likely full-scale production recovery. Regardless, the results still show a good proportion of gold can be recovered by gravity and supports consideration of a gravity circuit in the process flowsheet.- Subsequent bottle roll leach testing of the gravity tails achieved high gold recovery. Overall recovery of the combined gravity and CIL test was 95%.- Whole-of-ore bottle roll tests were conducted on the AG and LG samples. Recovery of the AG sample exceeded 95% while the LG sample was slightly lower. Overall recovery was higher for the combined gravity and CIL test, although subject to further test work.- Intermittent bottle roll tests were also conducted to check recovery for a heap leach flowsheet.Gold extractions were lower with the LG sample recovery approximately 60%, considerably lower than the gravity and CIL test results.Expert Metallurgist Dr Mark Steemson, who reviewed the metallurgical test work stated:"The preliminary metallurgical test work results on samples of Idenburg Gold Project are highly encouraging and indicate that the ore should respond well to conventional gravity / carbon-in-leach gold processing. The initial test work indicates that gold recoveries in the range 90-96% were achieved, of which about 50% was gravity recoverable gold. These early results indicate a relatively straightforward processing route for the project, which will need to be confirmed with additional metallurgical test work as the resource is better defined."*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Far East Gold Ltd





Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) (OTCMKTS:FEGDF) is an Australian junior exploration company led by some of the biggest names in Australian mining. The company has secured the commercial rights for the acquisition, exploration and development of six advanced gold and copper projects in Indonesia and Australia. The Company is underpinned by combined JORC resources of 1.54Moz gold and 190Mlb copper, with ongoing drill programs aiming to significantly increase these resources.