Ellis Martin Report: Prairie Lithium Limited (ASX:PL9) - DLE Facility Near Completion, Revenue Target 2026

MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Perth, April 21, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Prairie Lithium Limited (ASX:PL9 ) (PLIXF:OTCMKTS ) (UDE:FRA ) is advancing a large-scale lithium brine project in Saskatchewan, Canada, with a clear pathway toward production using Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology.In this interview, executives Zach Maurer and Matthew Blumberg outline major progress, including:Commercial-scale DLE facility nearing completion (Q2 2026)Strategic partnership with South Korea's Hydro LithiumEquipment delivery and installation underwayTargeting first lithium production and revenue by end of 2026Prairie Lithium is positioned uniquely with:One of the largest lithium brine resources in Canada (~4.6M tonnes LCE)Permitted for production - a rare advantageVertical integration via refining partnership (reducing CapEx and risk)Strong exposure to rising global lithium demand driven by EV growthInitial production is expected at smaller scale, with expansion phases to follow-potentially unlocking significant long-term value.With lithium demand accelerating and supply chains shifting away from China, Prairie Lithium is positioning itself as a strategic North American supplier.To Listen to the Interview, please visit:About Prairie Lithium Ltd





Prairie Lithium Ltd. (ASX:PL9) (OTCMKTS:PLIXF) (FRA:UDE) is a lithium exploration and development company with its head office in Perth, Western Australia. The company is currently exploring and developing the Prairie Lithium project in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company also has BLM claims for exploration near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA.

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