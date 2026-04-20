Ellis Martin Report: Prairie Lithium Limited (ASX:PL9) - DLE Facility Near Completion, Revenue Target 2026
In this interview, executives Zach Maurer and Matthew Blumberg outline major progress, including:
Commercial-scale DLE facility nearing completion (Q2 2026)
Strategic partnership with South Korea's Hydro Lithium
Equipment delivery and installation underway
Targeting first lithium production and revenue by end of 2026
Prairie Lithium is positioned uniquely with:
One of the largest lithium brine resources in Canada (~4.6M tonnes LCE)
Permitted for production - a rare advantage
Vertical integration via refining partnership (reducing CapEx and risk)
Strong exposure to rising global lithium demand driven by EV growth
Initial production is expected at smaller scale, with expansion phases to follow-potentially unlocking significant long-term value.
With lithium demand accelerating and supply chains shifting away from China, Prairie Lithium is positioning itself as a strategic North American supplier.
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About Prairie Lithium Ltd
Prairie Lithium Ltd. (ASX:PL9) (OTCMKTS:PLIXF) (FRA:UDE) is a lithium exploration and development company with its head office in Perth, Western Australia. The company is currently exploring and developing the Prairie Lithium project in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company also has BLM claims for exploration near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA.
About The Ellis Martin Report
The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.
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