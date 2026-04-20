Rathna Kumar's '29 The Film' To Hit Screens On May 8

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 21 (IANS) The makers of director Rathna Kumar's eagerly awaited upcoming romantic entertainer '29 The Film', featuring actors Vidhu and Preethi Asrani in the lead, have now announced that the film would hit screens on May 8 this year.

G Squad, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement. It wrote, "Social Media is INJURIOUS to @MrRathna. #29TheFilm in theatres worldwide from MAY 8!" and shared a hilarious release date announcement video that showed the director Rathna Kumar and the producers of the film, Lokesh Kanakaraj and Kaarthekeyan S in conversation.

In the hilarious conversation that follows, Rathna Kumar demands that a release date for his film be announced. Both director Lokesh Kanakaraj and Kaarthekeyans pull his leg for sometime before finally agreeing on a release date. However, they impose a hilarious condition. They say they will release the film on the condition that he does not enter Twitter (the former name of platform X) or on any other social media platforms. Finally, the trio announce May 8 as the release date of the film.

It may be recalled that the unit of 29 had wrapped up shooting on January 30 this year.

Director Rathna Kumar had then taken to his X timeline to make the announcement. He posted a picture of a cake with the words 'Shoot Wrap' written on it and a video that showed the team crushing a ceremonial pumpkin to mark the completion of shooting and wrote, "Poosinikaaaa Day (Pumpkin Day)."

The film caught the attention of fans and film buffs when the makers released a title teaser. The title teaser had men, who were 29 years old, being asked who they were. While some stated their names in response, others stated their professions or their passions. Finally, the same question is posed to the hero, who says he does not know. As he looks out of a bus window, while being lost in thought, the film's heroine, Preethi Asrani, boards the vehicle and sits next to him...

The film is being produced by the production houses of two of Tamil cinema's top directors. The film is being produced by the production house G Squad, which is owned by director Lokesh Kanakaraj, and Stone Bench Productions, which is owned by Karthik Subbaraj.

Speaking at the title teaser launch event, which happened a few days ago, director Rathna Kumar had said, "The first time I got suicidal thoughts was when I was 29. It was from that point my outlook about life turned positive and from then, people look at me as a person full of positivity."

Talking about the film, Rathna Kumar had said that he had shot the film in 35 to 40 days. "If my earlier rom-com film, 'Meyaadha Maan', had a capital C, this film '29' will have a 'R'," he said to drive home the point that his earlier film had a comedy component higher than the romantic component, while this upcoming film would have more of romance than comedy.

Written and directed by Rathna Kumar, the film, apart from featuring Vidhu and Preethi Asrani in the lead, will also feature Master Mahendran, Avinash, Shenaz Fathima and Premkumar among others. Mathankumar has co-directed this film, the music of which has been composed by Sean Roldan.

Cinematography for the film is by Madhesh Manickam and editing is by R S Sathish Kumar while Shanmugaraja is in charge of the film's art direction. Costumes for the film are by Praveen Raja, while stunts in the film have been choreographed by Don Ashok.

The film has two lyricists in Uma Devi and Bakkiyam Shankar and two dance choreographers in Sherif M and Leelavathi.