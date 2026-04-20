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Exploding Zurich Böögg Predicts Fine Summer

Exploding Zurich Böögg Predicts Fine Summer


2026-04-20 11:06:53
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The head of the traditional Böögg effigy exploded after 12 minutes and 48 seconds at Zurich's Sechseläuten festival, forecasting a fine summer ahead. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Exploding Zurich Böögg predicts fine summer This content was published on April 20, 2026 - 19:10 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Der Zürcher Böögg explodiert nach knapp 13 Minuten Original Read more: Der Zürcher Böögg explodiert nach knapp 13 Mi

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The Böögg exploded early, but hether it will be such a good summer remains to be seen. As a weather forecaster, the Böögg is not always very reliable.

At 6pm sharp, on the sixth stroke of the bells, the president of the canton of Graubünden, Martin Bühler, lit the log under the Böögg. Not all the guilds had arrived at Sechseläutenplatz by then. Bühler was slightly off the mark with his prediction of 18 minutes.

The sun was shining and the wind was light as the groups of guild riders circled the Böögg for the“Sechseläuten March”. After 10 minutes, the first firecrackers exploded and the flames snaked their way up to the Böögg. While the wood pile burned longer, the winter figure quickly went up in flames.

The celebrity guests of honour from the worlds of music and sport went down particularly well with the visitors, especially singer Beatrice Egli.

More More Swiss oddities The Böögg, Switzerland's exploding psychic snowman

This content was published on Apr 26, 2025 The Böögg is an exploding snowman with a famed ability to predict the weather. But how accurate is he?

Read more: The Böögg, Switzerland's exploding psychic sn

Adapted from German by AI/mga

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